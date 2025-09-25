Ioxus Awarded $100,000 SuperBoost Grant to Launch MUSE Ultracapacitor Grid Stabilization Demonstrator

ONEONTA, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ioxus, the only U.S.-based manufacturer of ultracapacitors, has been awarded a $100,000 SuperBoost grant from the National Science Foundation’s Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York. This grant will support the development, construction, and deployment of the first MUSE (Modular Ultracapacitor Stored Energy) Demonstrator Unit, a breakthrough system designed to stabilize electric grids amid the increasing volatility introduced by renewable energy, artificial intelligence (AI) datacenters, and electric mobility systems.

The MUSE system delivers extremely fast response times, high power density, and virtually unlimited cycle life, making it an ideal solution for grid-forming applications. Designed to scale to over 2 gigawatts of instantaneous power, MUSE is uniquely suited for the intense cycling demands of AI datacenters, military-grade applications, and critical infrastructure. Because ultracapacitors do not rely on lithium, graphite, or transition metals, MUSE also offers a supply chain-secure alternative for high-priority, high-risk energy environments.

The MUSE system is a modular, rack-based system with racks roughly the size of a large refrigerator. The system includes Ioxus’ advanced SMART monitoring technology, which integrates real-time diagnostics, digital twin analytics, and predictive maintenance for near continuous uptime.

The Demonstrator Unit will be manufactured at Ioxus’ headquarters in Oneonta, NY, with components sourced from nearby Walton, NY and Victor, NY. The Demonstrator Unit will include four MUSE Racks and a Control and Monitoring System (CMS) Rack capable of demonstrating real-time power support on a medium voltage micro-grid. This project will allow Ioxus to showcase the system to partners and potential customers and gather live performance feedback.

“As grid demands grow more unpredictable, ultracapacitor systems like MUSE offer a reliable, American-made solution to maintain voltage and frequency stability,” said Chad Hall, President and Founder of Ioxus. “This SuperBoost grant helps enable us to build and demonstrate a game-changing technology, right here in New York, with parts made, assembled, and engineered in the U.S.”

“Ioxus is a homegrown innovator that exemplifies what SuperBoost is all about, accelerating powerful, scalable technologies in New York that improve the resilience of our energy systems,” said Fernando Gómez-Baquero, Ph.D., Director of Translation at The Energy Storage Engine. “MUSE is a cutting-edge application that bridges grid stability and manufacturing competitiveness.”

Meera Sampath, Ph.D., Energy Storage Engine CEO, added, “Securing the nation’s energy infrastructure starts with technologies like this: fast, durable, and fully U.S.-controlled. Ioxus’ MUSE system addresses a growing need for grid stability in ways that reduce our reliance on foreign-sourced materials and support national security. With SuperBoost support, we’re proud to accelerate this work and deepen Upstate New York’s role in building a safer, more resilient energy future.”

The Demonstrator Unit is anticipated to be operational in Q4 of 2025 and will undergo live testing and customer feedback events, setting the stage for commercial adoption across utility, industrial, transportation, and government sectors.

About Ioxus

Ioxus is a leading U.S. manufacturer of ultracapacitor-based energy storage systems, specializing in high-power, long-life solutions for grid, industrial, and transportation applications. Headquartered in Oneonta, NY, Ioxus designs, manufactures, and assembles its products domestically, with a focus on innovation, safety, and reliability. Learn more at www.ioxus.com

About The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

Led by Binghamton University, The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition includes over 40 academic, industry, nonprofit, and community partners, including Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Launch NY, and NY-BEST. The Engine advances next-generation battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform Upstate New York into America’s Battery Capital. For more information, visit https://upstatenyengine.org

