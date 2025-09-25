The expanding and changing electricity system increases costs – Fingrid to raise grid service fees at the start of the year

The transmission system operator Fingrid will raise grid service fees by 8% at the start of 2026. Key factors behind the increase are a substantial investment programme that anticipates future customer needs and the rising costs of the expanding electricity system. Grid connection fees will also be increased to reflect cost developments.

In recent years, Fingrid’s operating costs have increased significantly due to changes in the electricity production structure and the electricity system. At the same time, revenue from grid service fees has not increased proportionally, as it is mainly determined by electricity consumption, which has remained unchanged. With its investments, Fingrid has enabled the connection of over 10,000 MW of clean electricity generation to the electricity system of Finland, helping to lower electricity prices. In early 2025, Finland had the cheapest electricity among European countries.

The underlying reason for the growth in costs is an extensive investment programme that proactively addresses the needs of the main grid customers and supports Finland’s competitiveness through investments in clean energy. Fingrid’s investments have already enabled the rapid development of the electricity system, which has resulted in a low electricity price level in Finland and a power system that is one of the cleanest in Europe.

The expanding and changing electricity system will also contribute to Fingrid’s increasing costs in the future. The geographical segregation of electricity consumption and production increases transmission needs and transmission losses. The shift in the electricity system has also substantially increased the need to procure power system reserves and other technological solutions that ensure the smooth management of changes and disturbances in the grid. Operating costs will also increase due to the increasingly extensive contingency measures needed to secure the main grid due to the weakened security environment.

The increase in grid service fees will have a moderate impact on households’ electricity bills. Grid service fees account for about 3 per cent of a household’s total electricity bill, which means the impact of the increase on their electricity bill will be roughly 0.2%. The electricity bill consists of three parts: the price of electrical energy, electricity transmission and taxes. The share of electrical energy of the final amount is some 40 per cent, the share of electricity transmission is some 30 per cent and taxes make up around 30 per cent.

