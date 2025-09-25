AI in Breast Imaging: New BreastCT.com Article Examines IzoView’s Competitive Edge

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) (“Izotropic”, or the “Company”), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, is pleased to announce the publication of a new feature article on BreastCT.com titled “AI Is Reshaping Breast Imaging, and IzoView Was Built for What Comes Next.”

The article is the latest addition to BreastCT.com, Izotropic’s growing educational content platform developed to support the Company’s commercialization strategy, raise awareness of its flagship device, the IzoView Breast CT Imaging System, and define its leadership in the emerging category of AI-integrated breast imaging.

As global demand accelerates for advanced screening solutions, particularly in patients with dense breast tissue, this article highlights why legacy systems fall short and how IzoView was purpose-built for the future of intelligent imaging.

Key takeaways from the article include:

AI Is Improving Breast Cancer Detection at Scale

Global studies and new FDA-approved tools confirm AI boosts accuracy and speeds up diagnosis, setting the stage for a new standard in imaging.

Global studies and new FDA-approved tools confirm AI boosts accuracy and speeds up diagnosis, setting the stage for a new standard in imaging. Outdated Imaging Systems Limit AI's Full Potential

Most AI tools are retrofitted onto legacy breast imaging systems that can struggle with dense breast tissue, but they can't overcome the fundamental limitations of the hardware.

Most AI tools are retrofitted onto legacy breast imaging systems that can struggle with dense breast tissue, but they can't overcome the fundamental limitations of the hardware. IzoView Was Designed Specifically for AI-Driven Imaging

With a proprietary reconstruction algorithm, true 3D hardware, and compression-free scans, IzoView delivers ultra-high-quality images in just 10 seconds.

With a proprietary reconstruction algorithm, true 3D hardware, and compression-free scans, IzoView delivers ultra-high-quality images in just 10 seconds. A Protected Platform with Built-In Advantage

IzoView combines exclusive AI capabilities, a USD $500K target price, and scalable software features, positioning it as a future-ready platform, not just a device.

To read the full article, visit: https://breastct.com/artificial-intelligence

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its corporate website at izocorp.com, its educational website at breastct.com, and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale.

Contacts:

Robert Thast, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-604-220-5031 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 1

Email: bthast@izocorp.com

James Gagnon, International Communications

Telephone: 1-604-780-7576 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 2

Email: jgagnon@izocorp.com

General and Corporate Inquiries

Telephone: 1-604-825-4778 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 3

Email: info@izocorp.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com