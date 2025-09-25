Atlantic International's Lyneer Staffing Solutions Lands Contract with Global E-Commerce Leader with Potential for $17 Million in Revenue

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), a strategic staffing and workforce solutions provider, today announced that its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions has secured a contract with the potential to generate up to $17 million in revenue over the next 12 months to provide comprehensive staffing services for a global e-commerce logistics company across multiple states.

The partnership encompasses both temporary staffing for peak demand periods and direct-hire placements for permanent roles, reflecting the client's need for flexible workforce solutions in today's rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape. The contract spans several states, leveraging Lyneer's national infrastructure and specialized expertise in logistics staffing.

"This partnership represents more than just a significant revenue opportunity—it validates our strategic focus on high-growth sectors where specialized staffing expertise creates real competitive advantage," said Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic International. "The e-commerce logistics space demands partners who understand both the technical complexities and the operational agility required to succeed."

The contract addresses critical staffing challenges in e-commerce logistics, where companies need workers skilled in warehouse automation, inventory management systems, fulfillment operations, and last-mile delivery coordination. As online retail continues its explosive growth, driven by consumer expectations for faster delivery and seamless experiences, logistics companies face unprecedented demand for both seasonal flexibility and permanent talent acquisition.

"Our client chose us because we deliver end-to-end workforce solutions that scale with their business," said Todd McNulty, CEO of Lyneer Staffing Solutions. "Whether they need 50 temporary workers for a holiday surge or specialized permanent hires for their expanding automation initiatives, we provide the agility and expertise that keep their operations running smoothly."

The e-commerce logistics market represents a particularly attractive growth opportunity, as digital transformation accelerates demand for skilled workers across warehousing, technology integration, and customer experience roles.

About Lyneer Staffing Solutions

Lyneer Staffing Solutions is a leading staffing and workforce solutions provider, offering comprehensive services across all industries. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and personalized approach ensures that we meet clients' unique needs, delivering the right talent for every position. With a nationwide presence, Lyneer Staffing Solutions is dedicated to helping businesses thrive in a competitive marketplace.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of strategic staffing outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, the company delivers comprehensive staffing services across multiple industries, including food production, manufacturing, and logistics sectors, with operations spanning nationwide locations.

Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiary company Lyneer. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

