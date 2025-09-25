International Land Alliance Reports Strong Sales Momentum and New Construction Milestones

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILAL” or the “Company”), a global real estate investment and development firm, today announced continued sales activity and key construction progress at its flagship Baja California communities.

At its bi-weekly open house events, ILAL reported 3 new homesite sales at Rancho Costa Verde and 2 at Cabo Oasis Resort.

The Cabo Oasis Resort, launched in Q3 2024, is a master-planned community located just 8 kilometers south of Rancho Costa Verde in San Felipe. With 500 planned home sites, the project represents more than $15 million in gross lot sales potential and approximately $125 million in potential construction revenue.

Rancho Costa Verde is a 1,100-acre, 1,200-lot master planned community in Baja California, located roughly eight kilometers north of the Company’s Cabo Oasis Resort on the Sea of Cortez. To date, RCV has sold over 1,000 residential lots and built over 100 single-family homes, with 50 under construction. This is in addition to a completed boutique hotel and clubhouse. For more information about this green off-grid community, we invite you to visit: www.ranchocostaverde.com

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, commented: “In addition to consistent ongoing sales activity, we are pleased to announce the achievement of several construction milestones, including the delivery of two completed custom single-family homes, as well as roadwork and site preparation that is underway in the BOXABL tiny home neighborhood within our Cabo Oasis community.”

About Cabo Oasis

Cabo Oasis is International Land Alliance’s flagship beachfront community in San Felipe, Baja California Baja California, featuring 500 acres of master-planned development with ocean views, resort amenities, and a wide range of residential options designed for sustainable coastal living.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

