BullFrog AI and Sygnature Discovery Announce Official Sales Launch of BullFrog Data Networks™ to Global Biopharma Clients

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced that its collaboration with Sygnature Discovery, a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in drug discovery, has entered the commercial phase. With the formal sales kickoff on September 12, BullFrog AI’s proprietary BullFrog Data Networks™ platform is now actively being introduced to Sygnature’s global client base, representing a revenue opportunity estimated at $15–$30 million through 2028.

The commercial rollout follows the completion of training for Sygnature’s global business development team, equipping them to market BullFrog Data Networks™ as part of Sygnature’s industry-leading portfolio of drug discovery solutions. By leveraging Sygnature’s extensive relationships across the biopharma sector, BullFrog AI is looking to accelerate adoption of its pioneering platform at scale.

“The official kickoff of sales through Sygnature marks a potential inflection point for BullFrog AI,” said Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI. “We are now positioned to realize the revenue potential of this collaboration and deliver our AI-driven data insights platform to biopharma innovators globally. Our shared commitment to accelerating drug discovery will create significant value for researchers and patients alike.”

BullFrog Data Networks™ empowers researchers to navigate complex, multi-modal datasets and uncover hidden relationships critical to understanding disease biology. Applications include early target identification, mechanism-of-action elucidation, patient stratification, drug repurposing, and clinical trial optimization, all delivered through a disease-centric, visual, and intuitive interface.

“Our team is excited to offer BullFrog Data Networks to our clients,” said Stuart Onions, Chief Technical Officer at Sygnature Discovery. “The platform strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class solutions, enabling biopharma researchers to unlock the full potential of their data and improve R&D efficiency.”

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com

About Sygnature Discovery

Sygnature Discovery is a world-leading integrated drug discovery contract research organization based in the UK and Canada with headquarters in Nottingham (UK). Additional sites are located in Alderley Park, Macclesfield, and Glasgow (UK), as well as Montreal and Quebec City (Canada). Its team of over 1,000 employees, which includes 900 scientists, partners with global biotech, pharma and NFP organizations. Since 2011, Sygnature Discovery has delivered 56 novel pre-clinical and 35 clinical compounds, with its scientists named on over 235 patents. Therapeutic areas of expertise include oncology, inflammation and immunology, neuroscience, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, fibrotic diseases, and more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," “could,” “will,” "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our and our partners’ ability to market and sell our offerings and services, including BullFrog Data Networks™ and the competitive environment of our business. In particular, there can be no assurance as to the actual revenues to be received from this collaboration, which are subject to a number of factors and risks, such as Sygnature’s ability to effectively sell BullFrog Data Networks™ to its clients. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

BFRG@redchip.com