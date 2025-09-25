Cosmos Health Expands Order Book with Contract Manufacturing Agreement with Medical Pharmaquality S.A. for 3 Million MYCOFAGYL® Pessaries Annually

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. (“Cosmos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cana Laboratories S.A. (“Cana”), has signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Medical Pharmaquality S.A. for MYCOFAGYL® pessaries, further expanding its pipeline of pharmaceutical products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cana will manufacture MYCOFAGYL®, a combination of Metronidazole (500mg) and Nystatin (100,000 IU) in pessary dosage form. The product will be supplied in packs of 10 units (2 PVC/PE strips x 5 pessaries). The Company anticipates manufacturing and delivering 3 million pessaries per year.

MYCOFAGYL® is widely prescribed for the treatment of vaginal infections, including bacterial vaginosis and candidiasis (yeast infections). By combining the antibacterial and antiprotozoal action of Metronidazole with the antifungal action of Nystatin, MYCOFAGYL® provides a dual-action approach that helps restore balance and effectively treat common vaginal infections such as bacterial vaginosis and candidiasis.

This agreement highlights Cana’s expertise in high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing and expands its portfolio to include gynecology, adding to the wide range of therapeutic categories in which the company is active. By broadening its scope, Cana reinforces its position as a trusted partner to pharmaceutical companies across Europe and beyond.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “We are excited to expand our order book with long-term, high-volume commitments, further reinforcing Cana’s reputation as a reliable partner in the pharmaceutical industry. This agreement reflects our partner’s confidence in Cana’s quality, expertise, and state-of-the-art facilities, while MYCOFAGYL represents another step in our strategy to diversify our product offerings. Women’s health remains a critical therapeutic area, and this agreement not only strengthens our manufacturing pipeline but also underscores the strong growth momentum of our contract manufacturing business and our ability to secure new high-margin contracts that strengthen our cash flow.”

About Medical Pharmaquality S.A.

Medical Pharmaquality S.A., headquartered in Athens, Greece, is a diversified healthcare company engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and development of medicinal products for human use. Its portfolio spans a broad range of therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, gastrointestinal health, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, neuropsychiatric conditions, respiratory health, joint health, and men’s health, while also covering pharmacy-level wellness products and cosmetics through its affiliated brand M Cosmetics. With a focus on scientific rigor, quality, and regulatory compliance, Medical Pharmaquality S.A. provides partners with a robust platform for product development and distribution.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

