New Study Reveals Teads’ CTV HomeScreen Drives Superior Attention and Brand Impact Across Premium Video Advertising

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, today announced the results of its new CTV HomeScreen study in partnership with neuroscience specialists, MediaMento Institute. The findings reveal that CTV HomeScreen placements drive significantly higher attention and more meaningful engagement compared to traditional formats like skippable pre-roll.

Using in-lab eye-tracking and brand recall surveys with 100 Smart TV viewers, the study found that Teads’ CTV HomeScreen ads outperformed traditional skippable formats, with 3D ads capturing attention 29% faster and sustaining it significantly longer. HomeScreen video ads achieved a 48% attention rate* – outpacing YouTube skippable pre-roll by 16% – while creative formats like 3D units generated even greater viewer focus and recall.

“As advertisers strive to meaningfully connect with audiences across a fragmented CTV landscape, HomeScreen ads present a new frontier,” said Caroline Hugonenc, SVP, Data & Insights at Teads. “Our study shows that when approached strategically, the initial screen that viewers see can also be the most impactful – turning passive discovery into active engagement and measurable brand outcomes.”

CTV HomeScreen is a premium moment for brand storytelling, consideration, and action. The research also uncovered that viewers not only noticed HomeScreen ads, they remembered them. Unaided recall reached as high as 50%, aided recall peaked at 84%, and 71% of viewers expressed interest in learning more about the featured brand. Visual recognition also averaged 55%, with top executions reaching an exceptional 86% – well above typical short-form norms.

To build on these findings, Teads is developing the first predictive attention model for the CTV HomeScreen outside the U.S., in collaboration with third-party attention measurement partners. Phase 1, completed in June 2025 by MediaMento Institute, included over 15 hours of live eye-tracking to establish foundational insights. Phase 2, launching later this year, will unlock attention measurement for live CTV HomeScreen campaigns enabling advertisers to assess these placements alongside CTV instream and web.

“We’re pleased to have contributed to this much-needed study in partnership with Teads. By combining scientific methodology with business insight, and replicating real campaigns in viewing contexts, the research allowed us to deliver robust data with key findings and outcomes reports, which will feed predictive attention models for the industry,” said Dorothée Rieu, PhD Neuroscience, Founder and CEO of MediaMento.

Earlier this year, Teads celebrated a milestone of more than 1,500 CTV HomeScreen campaigns successfully activated since its launch in 2023. HomeScreen campaigns have been run by premium brands globally, including Cartier, Nestlé, and Air France. Cartier’s first-ever 3D CTV HomeScreen campaign generated over 12 million impressions, while Air France saw a 22% increase in recommendation intent by securing premium placements on Smart TV home screens.

*Defined as positive attention duration (i.e. eye fixations on brand content) vs. total viewable time.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the Open Internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, Teads drives value with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the open internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com.

About MediaMento

MediaMento is a specialized research institute dedicated to the cognitive analysis of media and advertising. It was founded in 2009 by Dorothée Rieu, PhD in Neuroscience. Combining scientific rigor with practical business insight, MediaMento uses eye-tracking technology, attention metrics, implicit and explicit memory testing, and behavioral measurement to deliver robust, actionable insights into advertising and media effectiveness. Trusted by leading media agencies, publishers, platforms and brands, the institute translates advanced neuro-cognitive methods into ad-hoc studies, providing key results and outcomes data for smarter predictive models. Learn more at www.mediamento.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” "foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that advertisers may not adopt our CTV HomeScreen products at the rate we expect; the risk that the findings of our CTV HomeScreen study may not be representative of results at scale; risks related to the development and successful deployment of our new predictive attention models; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive CTV advertising market; and the other important risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2024, in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on our website at https://investors.teads.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

press@teads.com

Investor Relations Contact

Teads Holding Co.

Investor Relations

332-205-8999

IR@teads.com