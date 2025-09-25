Houston American Energy Corp. Announces First Revenue from State Finkle Unit Wells

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) (“HUSA” or the “Company”) and Abundia Global Impact Group (“AGIG”), today announced that production from the State Finkle Unit wells has commenced, with first revenue received.

On June 17, 2024, HUSA announced plans to participate in the drilling of six wells, each with approximately three-mile laterals, on the State Finkle Unit in the Wolfcamp formation in Reeves County, Texas.

In September 2025, the Company received its first royalties from production at the initial wells.

“It is great to see that the funds invested in these wells have started delivering a return for the shareholders,” stated Ed Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of HUSA. “The revenues will serve to help fund the Company’s transformation from an oil and gas exploration company into a global leader in the renewable energy space, demonstrating how our traditional operations can help fund and support that transition.”

EOG Resources acts as operator and is the principal working interest owner. The unit includes acreage subject to our existing O’Brien lease. HUSA holds approximately 0.0078 working interest in the unit. The State Finkle Unit is expected to provide ongoing royalty income over the life of the wells, reinforcing HUSA’s strategy of leveraging legacy oil and gas interests to help fund its transition into renewables.

About Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) is an independent energy company with a growing and diversified portfolio across both conventional and renewable sectors. Historically focused on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, the Company is actively expanding into high-growth segments of the energy industry. In July 2025, HUSA acquired AGIG, a technology-driven platform specializing in the conversion of waste plastics into low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks. This strategic acquisition reflects HUSA’s broader commitment to meeting global energy demands through a balanced mix of traditional and alternative energy solutions and positions the Company to capitalize on emerging opportunities in sustainable fuels and energy transition technologies.

For additional information, view the company’s website at www.houstonamerican.com or contact Houston American Energy Corp. at (713) 222-6966.