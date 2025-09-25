Alpha Edge Media Acquires Online Newsletter WhaleTales to Strengthen Investor Access to Crypto Policy and Market Trends

WhaleTales adds regulatory and political coverage, mainstream crypto news, and market analysis to Aether’s multi-asset financial media portfolio

New York, NY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Edge Media, Inc. , a wholly owned subsidiary of Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR), today announced the acquisition of WhaleTales , an online cryptocurrency-focused newsletter published on the beehiiv platform.

Alpha Edge Media is a digital-first financial media company that builds, acquires, and scales newsletter brands delivering actionable insights to modern investors. WhaleTales delivers a weekly digest of curated crypto news, regulatory updates, market analysis, and institutional adoption trends to a highly engaged subscriber base.

This acquisition expands Alpha Edge Media’s presence in the digital asset space following its recent purchase of AltcoinInvesting.co . Together, these newsletters form the foundation of Aether Holdings’ digital asset vertical, complementing its flagship equities-focused SentimenTrader.com and advancing the company’s strategy to build a multi-asset, multi-vertical financial media platform.

Launched in April 2025, WhaleTales has quickly established itself as a distinctive, retail-facing crypto digest with an accessible and engaging editorial style. With its weekly format and emoji-driven headlines, WhaleTales has built a subscriber base of over 40,000 investors who want comprehensive yet digestible insights into the fast-changing cryptocurrency markets. Its coverage spans Bitcoin, Ethereum, and emerging altcoins, with deep dives into regulatory developments, policy shifts, and market dynamics driven by institutional adoption and whale activity.

“Our acquisition of WhaleTales fits perfectly of our strategy to acquire distinct, high-quality newsletters that speak directly to the next generation of investors,” said Nicolas Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Aether Holdings. “Its focus on crypto markets, regulation, and institutional adoption gives Alpha Edge a stronger foundation in digital assets and a new channel to serve readers who want clarity in a fast-moving sector. Our outlook is simple: continue scaling WhaleTales while integrating it into our broader multi-asset platform that delivers trusted insights across equities, crypto, and beyond.”

Through beehiiv’s publishing infrastructure, WhaleTales benefits from robust growth, analytics, and monetization tools, positioning it for continued audience expansion under Alpha Edge Media’s stewardship.

Alpha Edge Media acquired all of WhaleTales’ operational assets, including its intellectual property and subscriber base, in an all-cash transaction for relatively small consideration.

About Alpha Edge Media

Alpha Edge Media is a digital-first financial media company building a modern network of trusted, expert-led newsletters across traditional markets, digital assets, and emerging asset classes. A wholly owned subsidiary of Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR), Alpha Edge Media acquires and scales high-conviction media brands that deliver independent analysis, data-driven insights, and actionable research for self-directed investors. By combining editorial excellence with fintech infrastructure, Alpha Edge is redefining how financial content is created, distributed, and monetized in the digital age.

Find out more about Alpha Edge Media at www.alphaedgemedia.com .

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is an emerging financial technology holding company focused on transforming the way investors navigate the markets. Leveraging decades of market expertise and cutting-edge technology, Aether delivers proprietary tools, data, and research to empower traders with actionable insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Aether’s flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com, is designed to serve both retail and institutional investors by offering advanced sentiment analysis through the use of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. With over 20 years of sentiment data integrated into its systems, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Aether is committed to building an ecosystem that supports smarter, data-driven trading strategies, reinforcing its mission to empower the investing community and redefine excellence in fintech. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence tools with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of its team of evidenced-based trading veterans, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Find out more about Aether Holdings at https://helloaether.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

