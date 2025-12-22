Aether Holdings Advances Growth Strategy with Purchase of Manhattan Office

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) (“Aether” or the “Company”), an emerging financial technology holding company developing data-driven platforms and media assets for investors, today announced the purchase of a new corporate headquarters office in the Hudson Square area of downtown Manhattan.

This purchase of the retail level space in Manhattan is expected to provide Aether with visibility in a neighborhood known as a financial and technology hub in New York City. From its new headquarters, Aether will continue the expansion of its fintech offerings and delivery of innovative analytics, insights, and tools for the investing and trading community.

The new office will serve as Aether’s base for business development, corporate finance, and investor relations, and will provide a collaborative environment to advance Aether’s flagship platforms and strengthen commercial collaborations across the fintech and capital markets ecosystem.

“We are excited to solidify our base in New York City,” said Aether CEO Nicolas Lin. “As the world’s financial capital, New York represents the intersection of finance, technology, and creativity - the perfect backdrop for our mission to empower traders with smarter, data-driven insights. This office will help us to scale our platforms, expand our commercial collaborations, and significantly increase our face-to-face engagement with the investment community.”

“This expansion marks a new chapter for Aether as we continue to build the infrastructure necessary to drive sustainable growth in 2026 and beyond,” concluded Mr. Lin.

Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions.

Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets.

With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

