Perma-Fix Founder Dr. Louis Centofanti Honored with Industry Innovation Award at EI Digest Gathering 2025

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company” or “Perma-Fix”) today announced that its founder and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Dr. Louis Centofanti, has been awarded the Industry Innovation Award at the recent 2025 EI Digest Gathering in San Diego, California.

The EI Digest Gathering is a premier executive-level conference focused on the commercial management of hazardous and universal wastes across North America. Dr. Centofanti received a standing ovation as he was recognized for nearly five decades of pioneering advancements that have redefined nuclear and hazardous waste treatment.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Centofanti co-founded PPM, Inc., where he developed a first-of-its-kind process to destroy polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in oil while producing a clean, recyclable oil stream. This groundbreaking method quickly became the industry standard for treating PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls)-contaminated oils. Following PPM’s acquisition by USPCI, Inc. in 1985, he helped lead new initiatives to recycle hazardous waste as supplemental fuel and raw material in cement kilns and advanced a variety of innovative hazardous waste treatment processes.

In 1991, Dr. Centofanti founded Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. with two bold concepts: using cement plants to recycle waste into fuel and raw materials, and developing an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)-approved in-drum treatment technology that enabled companies to safely treat hazardous characteristic waste on-site without a permit. Under his leadership, Perma-Fix quickly grew into a leader in the management and treatment of RCRA (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act)-contaminated nuclear waste, including byproduct material and high-level waste streams such as those at the Hanford site.

Most recently, Dr. Centofanti has spearheaded the development of Perma-FAS™, a breakthrough technology that chemically destroys PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contaminants at low temperatures while producing a safe, organic effluent. This groundbreaking advancement provides a practical, scalable, and permanent solution to one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Centofanti has authored more than 50 patents and publications and has consistently advanced technologies that not only improve environmental outcomes but also reduce costs for industry and government clients. His work has set regulatory precedents, defined best practices, and helped shape the modern hazardous and nuclear waste management industries.

“Lou’s lifelong dedication to solving the toughest problems in environmental services has been transformative—not only for Perma-Fix but for the entire industry,” said Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer of Perma-Fix. “This award honors his relentless commitment to innovation and his lasting impact on protecting human health and the environment.”

Dr. Centofanti’s legacy of innovation continues to guide Perma-Fix’s mission to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that address today’s most complex environmental challenges.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the U.S Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

