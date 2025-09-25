AirJoule Selected as Winner of Net Zero Innovation Hub Competition and Invited to Collaborate with Google, Microsoft, and other Industry Leaders on Water-Sustainable Data Centers

RONAN, Mont., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the “Company”), the leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air, today announced that the AirJouleTM system was named as one of three winners of the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers competition. The program, backed by Google, Microsoft, Data4, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and Danfoss, connects European data center operators and suppliers to accelerate the industry’s path to net zero.

“Being selected as a winner by some of the world’s largest technology and infrastructure leaders is a powerful endorsement of the AirJouleTM platform,” said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. “This collaboration allows us to demonstrate how AirJouleTM can both reduce water stress and improve cooling efficiency at scale—two of the most critical challenges facing the global data center industry.”

The competition requested proposals from companies across three themes: Next-Generation Data Center Technologies, Sector Coupling Technologies and Business Models, and Backup Power and Renewable Energy Storage. More than seventy companies applied, and AirJouleTM was ultimately chosen as one of three winners. AirJouleTM was the only winner focused on water usage in data centers, reflecting the unique potential of its platform to address water sustainability in mission-critical facilities.

As a winner, AirJoule Technologies has been invited to join the Net Zero Innovation Hub in early 2026 and to work with the group’s partners (Google, Microsoft, Data4, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and Danfoss) to demonstrate AirJouleTM’s ability to utilize waste heat from data centers to produce pure water at a data center test facility. The results from this demonstration project will be used to inform further policy recommendations and net-zero reference designs for data centers.

“The Net Zero Start-Up Hub is designed to de-risk and accelerate breakthrough solutions. By supporting these winners and selected companies, we are helping them move from pilot to scalable deployment,” said Alberto Ravagni, CEO of the Net Zero Innovation Hub.

AirJouleTM’s selection as a winner of the Net Zero Innovation Hub competition underscores the growing importance of improving water sustainability in data center operations. Data centers use millions of gallons of water per day in their cooling systems, placing enormous stress on local watersheds. AirJouleTM’s technology platform can utilize waste heat from data centers to cost-effectively access the abundant water resources available in the atmosphere. Water harvested by AirJouleTM can be used for evaporative cooling, to replenish line losses in closed loop systems, or for local water replenishment programs.

AirJouleTM’s advanced sorbents and proprietary vacuum chamber system enable water harvesting in relative humidity conditions as low as 20%, which can significantly improve water sustainability for data centers located in arid environments. According to a recent study by McKinsey & Co, more than 40% of all planned data centers in the US are in areas with high or extremely high water stress. The rapid growth of data centers creates opportunities for companies like AirJoule Technologies to play a pivotal role in building more sustainable systems. By advancing practical, scalable solutions that address key constraints such as water scarcity, AirJoule Technologies is well positioned to serve as a strategic partner and support sustainable growth.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is the leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global, the Company is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

