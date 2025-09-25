CEO FAQ: Client Accounting & Advisory Services (CAAS) Fueling Growth for 2026

Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As CEOs and CFOs close out 2025 and prepare budgets for 2026, questions about growth, efficiency, and talent remain top of mind. With the pace of business acceleration and economic uncertainty, many leaders are turning to Client Accounting and Advisory Services (CAAS) to help them make smarter financial decisions, scale confidently, and protect margins. LBMC, a top 40 accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, shares answers to the most pressing CEO questions in this space.

Q1: How is CAAS helping me reach goals in 2025 and plan for 2026?

A: CAAS simplifies financial management by handling core accounting tasks, improving reporting accuracy, and delivering forecasting, compliance, and data-driven insights. Many organizations are now expanding their CAAS relationship to include outsourced CFO expertise, gaining strategic guidance without the cost of adding senior FTEs. This method lets internal teams stay focused on their work while CAAS experts provide scalable support that drives clarity, efficiency, and growth.

Q2: In addition to bookkeeping, what else can CAAS cover for my business?

A: At LBMC, our services span Daily Money Management, outsourced CFO support, strategic advisory, industry-specific dashboards, compliance alignment, and more. This comprehensive model scales with your business, from early growth to middle-market expansion, including:

Outsourced bookkeeping & accounting – transaction management, reconciliations, and GL maintenance.

– transaction management, reconciliations, and GL maintenance. Financial reporting – set up and management of accounting systems, dashboards, KPIs, interim and annual financial statements.

– set up and management of accounting systems, dashboards, KPIs, interim and annual financial statements. Outsourced controller & CFO services – month-end close, compliance oversight, strategic guidance, budgeting, cash flow forecasting, and KPI tracking.

– month-end close, compliance oversight, strategic guidance, budgeting, cash flow forecasting, and KPI tracking. Comprehensive business and personal tax planning strategies – utilizing financial data to proactively alert business owners to tax saving ideas.

Q3: How can CAAS help me with 2026 budget planning and forecasting in an unpredictable economy?

A: CEOs enter 2026 with inflation, shifting interest rates, and supply chain volatility still in play. LBMC’s outsourced CFOs and advisory professionals build rolling forecasts, scenario planning models, and cash flow projections so you can pivot quickly. This replaces “rear-view mirror” reporting with actionable forward-looking insights.

Q4: Talent and retention costs keep rising. How does outsourcing solve this?

A: Recruiting and retaining top-tier financial talent — controllers, CFOs, data analysts — has become more expensive. CAAS gives you immediate access to this expertise without carrying the full overhead of permanent salaries, benefits, and turnover risks. For growing businesses, outsourcing fills the gap while avoiding a costly talent arms race.

Q5: Why are more companies outsourcing CFOs or choosing fractional CFOs? Do I really need a full-time CFO?

A: Many CEOs realize they don’t need — or can’t yet justify — the cost of a full-time CFO. That’s where a fractional or outsourced CFO comes in. This model provides executive-level financial strategy, capital planning, and decision support without the six-figure salary and benefits package. Companies are increasingly choosing fractional CFOs because they deliver:

Flexibility: Scale the level of CFO support up or down as business needs change.

Scale the level of CFO support up or down as business needs change. Expertise: Access to seasoned professionals who have worked across industries and growth stages. Many are assisting clients with M&A activity.

Access to seasoned professionals who have worked across industries and growth stages. Many are assisting clients with M&A activity. Focus: Keep your internal team handling day-to-day, while the fractional CFO sharpens strategic planning, funding, and expansion decisions.

Keep your internal team handling day-to-day, while the fractional CFO sharpens strategic planning, funding, and expansion decisions. Data: Develop and monitor KPIs, create financial and operational projections, update budgets, change planning and management.

Outsourced CFOs are no longer a stopgap; they’re a proactive way for businesses to punch above their weight with executive financial leadership at a fraction of the cost.

Q6: What about compliance and risk? Am I giving up control if I outsource?

A: The opposite is true. With regulations tightening across tax, ESG reporting, and cybersecurity, outsourcing provides additional guardrails. LBMC teams work alongside your leadership, keeping financial controls tight and ensuring nothing slips through the cracks. You remain in control of decisions; CAAS provides insights, compliance monitoring, and systems discipline.

Q7: My board and investors want more impactful reports. How can CAAS help me tell the proper financial story?

A: Investors and boards expect deeper visibility and real-time data. CAAS services go beyond spreadsheets to give you dashboards, KPIs, and investor-ready reports that tell a story about your business. This builds credibility with stakeholders and positions your business for capital raises, M&A, or expanding into new markets.

Q8: What’s the return on investment (ROI) of outsourcing? How can I be sure this isn’t just another expense line on my budget?

A: CEOs that use CAAS usually see a return on investment in four areas:

Efficiency: Less time spent on manual tasks, fewer errors, and time saved. Cost: Access to senior expertise without having to hire full-time staff. Growth: Proactive financial insights lead to better decision-making. Most LBMC clients realize the investment pays for itself by enabling stronger margins, faster scalability, and better use of CEO time. Knowledge: Gain access to expertise from all the services provided by a top 40 accounting firm.

Why CEOs Can’t Afford to Ignore CAAS in 2026: Transforming Outsourcing Into a Growth Strategy

“As CEOs finalize 2025 budgets and enter 2026, the question isn’t whether outsourcing can save them money — it’s whether they can afford not to outsource,” said Rory Satkoski, LBMC Shareholder and CAAS Leader. “We’re seeing a clear trend: CEOs and CFOs who leverage CAAS are not just outsourcing tasks; they’re gaining a strategic partner that positions them for resilience and growth.”

For more insights or to explore whether CAAS is the right fit for your business, visit this page.

About LBMC

LBMC is the #1 Tennessee-based professional services firm serving more than 11,000 clients nationwide with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina and remote offices. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

Attachment