Manatt Adds Seasoned Investment Funds Partner to its Growing Corporate Practice

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of Washington, D.C.-based Partner Peter Tsirigotis to the Firm’s M&A, Private Equity, Capital Markets and Finance practice. With broad experience across fund formation and financial services regulation as both in-house counsel and a business executive, Tsirigotis brings a unique legal, advisory and regulatory background to Manatt’s growing financial services and corporate capabilities and adds to the Firm’s cross-industry offerings across private investment funds, investment management, securities regulation, cryptocurrency and digital assets.

“In today’s quickly evolving corporate environment, investors and investment funds need savvy regulatory leaders to help navigate the legal, business and policy considerations of their investment fund structures and strategies,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson. “Peter’s keen understanding of the complex issues facing banks, private investment funds (including private equity, hedge and venture funds), investment advisors and others in the financial services industry—combined with decades of experience guiding clients through intricate regulatory waters—makes him an invaluable addition to our firm and will deepen our benches across our Corporate M&A, Financial Services and Venture Capital/Emerging Companies teams.”

Having served in several senior-level roles throughout his career—including as inside counsel at several large financial services companies, outside counsel, chief compliance officer and chief operating officer—Tsirigotis has a distinguished background overseeing the legal, operational and compliance elements of multinational on- and off-shore investment firms. Most recently, he was a Shareholder in the Corporate and Investment Management groups at a large international law firm and has been a regulator at both the SEC and EPA. He joins former law firm colleague Hope Adams, who, like Peter, advises a broad range of financial services industry clients in connection with investment product development, structuring and management, as well as navigating the complex multi-agency regulatory landscape.

“Few lawyers have Peter’s breadth and experience relating to the complex issues facing corporate and private investment fund clients, and his background in private investment fund formation, investment management and financial services regulation make him an immediate asset to the Firm and our clients,” said Partner Scott Schwartz, leader of Manatt’s M&A, Private Equity, Capital Markets and Finance practice and its Washington, D.C. office. “Peter expands our corporate practice capabilities, not just in D.C., but across the country, as we advise clients on their most sophisticated transactions across the core industries in which we focus.”

Tsirigotis is a member of the International Bar Association and is active in the Private Funds and Arbitration Committees. He was also appointed to the Paris Court of International Arbitration and George Mason University’s Advisory Board for Financial Planning and Wealth Management.

“I have long admired Manatt’s collaborative platform and proven track record as a trusted advisor for companies in the midst of highly complex transactions ranging from M&A to private equity fund formation and venture capital fundraising and capital deployment,” said Tsirigotis. “I look forward to joining a team dedicated to such service and contributing to Manatt’s sophisticated corporate finance capabilities as I continue to expand my practice.”

As Manatt continues to strategically expand its national transactional and financial services capabilities, Tsirigotis’ arrival follows closely on the heels of not only Adams but also partners James Williams and Mike Katz, who both focus on blockchain, digital assets and fintech innovation, and partner Vejay Lalla, who provides legal and business advice to venture-backed, high growth businesses and their investors.

Tsirigotis earned his LL.M. in international business and economic law from Georgetown University Law Center, his J.D. from Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law and his B.A. from Boston University.

