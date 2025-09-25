CommonSpirit Health Partners with ESO to Launch First EMS-Hospital Data Exchange in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommonSpirit Health , and ESO , a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, have partnered to improve patient outcomes and empower continuous learning opportunities for providers throughout Utah. The partnership spans three Wasatch Front counties—Salt Lake, Davis and Utah—connecting CommonSpirit’s five Utah hospitals with EMS and fire agencies across the region.

Launched July 1, 2025, the partnership provides nearly 4,000 first responders along the Wasatch Front and providers at CommonSpirit hospitals with access to patient care outcomes through ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE) . All EMS and fire agencies along the Wasatch Front who bring patients to CommonSpirit Health facilities are able to participate and have access to longitudinal patient health records.

"Information is invaluable in medical care, and the more we can share between the field and the hospital, the better care we can provide," said Dr. Tim Bode, Chief Medical Officer for CommonSpirit Health’s Mountain Region. "This partnership benefits patients, EMS crews and our hospital providers alike. It was crucial for us to make this tool available to all agencies who bring patients to our facilities, regardless of their existing technology partnerships, because we understand how vital this data sharing is for improving patient outcomes."

ESO HDE is a first-of-its-kind health care interoperability platform that bridges the gap between EMS and hospitals, delivering electronic patient care records (ePCR) directly to a hospital’s EHR system and allowing EMS to access clinical outcome information in real time.

"Having access to hospital outcome data has fundamentally changed how our teams approach patient care," said Chris DeLaMare, case management for Gold Cross Ambulance . "When our crews see the complete picture of a patient's diagnosis and treatment, it enhances their medical knowledge and makes them better equipped to handle similar situations in the future."

ESO HDE integrates seamlessly with all major hospital electronic medical record systems and delivers discrete clinical data including lab results, imaging, detailed vitals and procedure notes directly to EMS teams.

"Incorporating HDE benefited our providers and patients," said Ben Porter, public information officer for Unified Fire Authority . "In the past, it could take weeks or months before we knew a patient’s final diagnosis or outcome. Now we receive that feedback in a matter of hours. That timely insight not only strengthens our training programs but also ensures we can continually improve the care we deliver our patients in the field."

ESO’s secure access through either direct integration as well as an outcomes portal ensures patient privacy while eliminating traditional barriers between EMS and hospital systems and enabling first responders to build on their field experience with comprehensive follow-up data from each patient encounter.

"We're honored to work alongside CommonSpirit Health in providing their first responders with access to this critical patient outcome data," said Sam Brown, chief operating officer at ESO. "Their commitment to supporting all EMS agencies reflects our shared belief that access to data leads to stronger, healthier communities."

For more information about CommonSpirit Health and how healthcare providers can participate in this partnership, visit commonspirit.org . To learn more about ESO Health Data Exchange and its capabilities, visit eso.com .

