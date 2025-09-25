Orion180 is an Intrepid-Level Sponsor of the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance , a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, is proud to be an Intrepid-level sponsor of the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC on Sunday, September 28th. As an Intrepid sponsor, Orion180’s $100,000 support will help further the mission of Tunnel to Towers: providing mortgage-free homes, specially adapted smart homes, vital services, and support to military veterans and first responders.

The Tunnel to Towers 5K is held annually in New York City, bringing together tens of thousands of participants to run or walk in memory of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, and in honor of service members, first responders, and military veterans across the country. The event continues to serve as both a symbolic homage and a critical fundraiser in support of Tunnel to Towers’ broad programs.

“Tunnel to Towers embodies what it means to serve, to sacrifice, to never forget,” said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. “We are honored to be an Intrepid sponsor of this year’s event since Tunnels to Towers aligns with our goal to always give back to the communities we serve.”

Proceeds from the 5K help provide mortgage-free homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, support families of fallen heroes and Gold Star families, and advance efforts to end veteran homelessness while fostering communities of care.

Orion180 encourages employees, partners, clients, and community members to register, fundraise, walk or run, and spread the word. To donate or register for the 5K Run & Walk NYC visit: https://nycrun.t2t.org/ .

About Orion180 Insurance

Orion180 Insurance is a technology-driven and customer-centric insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Tennessee (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio. With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Connect with Orion180 on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TruthSocial , and YouTube . For more information, visit www.Orion180.com .