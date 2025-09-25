Paper Cups Industry Volume to Hit 6.27 million Tonnes by 2030 Driven by Sustainability Push and On-the-Go Consumption Trends, says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad , Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, September 25, 2025 – Global paper cups industry volume at 5.23 million tonnes in 2025, is expected to reach 6.27 million tonnes by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.72%, according to a recent market research report by Mordor Intelligence, This steady growth reflects the rising global demand for sustainable, disposable solutions across foodservice, beverages, and quick-service outlets.

The paper cup industry is witnessing accelerated adoption as governments and businesses prioritize eco-friendly alternatives to plastic. The growth of takeaway culture, expanding coffee and beverage consumption, and heightened consumer awareness of environmental impact are creating significant opportunities for innovation in the paper cup industry.

Emerging Trends in the Paper Cup Industry

Growing Demand for Sustainable Foodservice Packaging

Paper cups are gaining traction due to increasing bans on single-use plastics and global sustainability targets. This trend is particularly pronounced in quick-service restaurants and beverage chains, where eco-friendly packaging drives customer loyalty.

Expanding Complementary Markets: Cups and Lids

The paper cup industry is closely aligned with the broader cups and lids market, which provides essential accessories for both hot and cold beverages. Together, these markets are evolving with innovations in recyclable coatings and biodegradable materials.

Paper Straws Reinforcing the Shift Away from Plastics

The rapid rise of the paper straw market underscores the global push for sustainable consumption. As foodservice providers adopt paper straws alongside cups, it highlights the broader systemic shift toward integrated eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Technological Advances in Manufacturing

Advancements in barrier coatings, lightweight designs, and custom printing technologies are enabling manufacturers to deliver durable and brand-friendly paper cup solutions without compromising recyclability.

Segmentation Insights in the Paper Cup Industry

By Cup Type

Hot Paper Cups

Cold Paper Cups

Cone and Specialty Cups

By Wall Type

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall

By Capacity (oz)

4–8 oz

9–12 oz

13–20 oz

Over 20 oz



By End User

Quick-Service Restaurants (QSR)

Coffee Chains and Vending Operators

Institutional Catering

Airlines and Railways

Others







By Distribution Channel

Direct (B2B Contracts)

Distributors and Wholesalers

Online B2B Marketplaces

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Middle East:

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East

Africa:

South Africa

Nigeria

Egypt

Rest of Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Regional Growth Overview of the Paper Cup Market

North America: Driven by strong coffee culture, quick-service restaurants, and consumer demand for sustainable alternatives.

Europe: Regulatory pressures and circular economy initiatives fuel market expansion.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, supported by urbanization, rising disposable income, and food delivery platforms.

Middle East & Africa / South America: Adoption led by hospitality and tourism sectors.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/paper-cups-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Leading Companies in the Paper Cup Industry

The paper cup industry is competitive, with global and regional players investing in sustainable innovations and capacity expansion. Key companies covered by Mordor Intelligence include:

Huhtamaki Oyj

Dart Container Corp.

Graphic Packaging International

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Seda International Packaging

Kap Cones Pvt Ltd

ConverPack Inc.

Go-Pak UK Ltd (SCGP)

Benders Paper Cups

Hotpack Global

Tekni-Plex Inc.

CEE Schisler Packaging

International Paper Foodservice

Stora Enso Food-Service Boards

Lollicup USA (Karat)

Detmold Group

F-Bender & Co.

Nissin Paper Products

Reynolds Consumer Products

Pactiv Evergreen





Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Beverage Packaging Market - The beverage packaging market was valued at USD 163.25 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a 4.12% CAGR, reaching USD 199.81 billion by 2030. Growth driven by rising demand for e-commerce-ready multipacks and secondary packaging formats.

Glass Packaging Market - The glass packaging market size stands at 127.92 million tons in 2025 and is projected to reach 151.63 million tons by 2030, growing at a 3.28% CAGR. Growth driven by increased demand for premium beverages and pharmaceuticals utilizing glass for product integrity and brand appeal.

Sustainable Packaging Market - The sustainable packaging market stood at USD 303.80 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 433.49 billion by 2030, reflecting a 7.37% CAGR. Growth driven by regulatory pressure and rising consumer preference for eco-friendly, recyclable, and compostable materials.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



