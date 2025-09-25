Traliant Expands De-escalation Training Portfolio to Help Office and Industrial Teams Prevent Workplace Violence

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced the launch of two new De-escalation training courses designed to help employees in office and industrial/manufacturing environments effectively prevent and defuse conflict before it escalates into workplace violence. The courses expand Traliant’s growing suite of industry-tailored de-escalation training, which earlier this year introduced specialized programs for retail and hospitality settings.

The new offerings — De-escalation Training for Office and De-escalation Training for Industrial and Manufacturing — equip employees and managers with practical communication strategies and situational awareness techniques to recognize early warning signs of conflict, stay calm under pressure and respond appropriately to agitated behavior.

“Violence can happen anywhere; from office cubicles to factory floors,” said Bailey Whitsitt, Legal Counsel at Traliant. “With the rise in workplace tensions across all industries, organizations must empower workers to proactively prevent situations from escalating, protecting both employee well-being and organizational safety.”

Addressing the Rise in Workplace Violence

According to Traliant’s 2025 Employee Survey Report on Workplace Violence and Safety, 1 in 4 employees reported witnessing or experiencing workplace violence in the past year, a sharp increase from previous years. More than half (54%) of those incidents involved verbal threats or aggressive behavior, underscoring the urgent need for frontline de-escalation skills. Only 41% of Gen Z and 47% of Millennials feel confident in their de-escalation skills, compared to 58% of Boomers and 54% of Gen X, signaling that younger employees need more support and training to navigate tense interactions.

The new de-escalation courses feature interactive modules, real-world examples and knowledge checks designed to resonate with employees’ day-to-day environments. Each course can be delivered as standalone training or integrated into a broader workplace violence prevention program.

The new courses join De-escalation Training for Retail and De-escalation Training for Hospitality, reinforcing Traliant’s commitment to helping organizations create safer workplaces across all industries.

To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.

Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

