Make America Mineral Independent Again Launches a National Movement

Sheridan, Wyoming , Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make America Mineral Independent (MAMIA) today announced the official launch of the Make America Mineral Independent Again movement and a national campaign to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign minerals while accelerating domestic mining, processing, refining, and manufacturing capacity.

“Our great-grandfathers built industrial revolutions through grit and American ingenuity—not government handouts. The MAMIA initiative calls on the private sector to act now in defense of our nation,” said Lauren Rose, Vice President & Cofounder. “President Trump is laying the groundwork to win the fight against China’s critical-mineral monopoly, but he can’t do it alone. We must anticipate, innovate, and rise to the challenge—our way of life depends on it.”

MAMIA’s launch centers on two tracks:

Public Awareness: A national education effort explaining why critical minerals underpin national defense, clean energy, AI, and advanced manufacturing—and why U.S. leadership matters.

Private-Sector Action: Monthly virtual Conclaves that convene experts in mining, processing, refining, manufacturing, energy, tech, testing, logistics, and finance to turn talk into execution, targeting measurable gains in U.S. supply by Q2 2026.

“We all want ‘green,’ but most Americans don’t realize what it takes to power modern life,” Rose added. “The average person interacts with 60+ periodic elements every single day, and sustaining that lifestyle requires roughly 40,000 pounds of newly mined materials per American each year. If we don’t mine it, refine it, and reclaim it here, we’ll beg for it elsewhere.”

Early Priorities

Permitting reform to responsibly accelerate domestic projects

to responsibly accelerate domestic projects Mineral reclamation from legacy waste streams

from legacy waste streams Modernized refining & processing capacity on U.S. soil

capacity on U.S. soil Myth-busting explainers and citizen action tools, including petitions and Conclave sign-ups

Learn more, join a Conclave, or sign the petition at makeamericamineralindependentagain.org.

About MAMIA

Make America Mineral Independent (MAMIA) is a nonpartisan, private-sector-led initiative organizing industry leaders and educating the public to restore U.S. leadership in the critical-minerals supply chain—responsibly, sustainably, and at scale.