Make America Mineral Independent Again to Release Report on U.S. Mineral Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Sheridan, Wyoming , Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make America Mineral Independent Again (MAMIA) will publish new findings detailing how former key U.S. officials have profited from partnerships and deals that left America’s critical mineral supply chains dependent on foreign powers.

From cobalt mines in Africa to rare earth supply chains in Asia, the very materials that power America’s defense systems, technology, and clean energy future have been outsourced under the banner of “global cooperation” — while U.S. capabilities have diminished.

Make America Mineral Independent Again’s forthcoming findings highlight a clear pattern: domestic mineral independence has been weakened, foreign competitors have gained leverage, and America’s long-term economic and national security interests have been put at risk.

The full report will be released tomorrow. It will outline the decisions, policies, and financial interests that shifted control of strategic minerals away from U.S. development, with lasting consequences for the country’s energy, defense, and industrial base.

“

This wasn’t simply a matter of market forces. These were choices — choices that prioritized overseas ventures designed to drown American projects in delays and red tape,” said Lauren Rose, MAMIA Founder & Vice President of Operations. “While the public was told these moves were about clean energy and progress, the outcome was increased reliance on foreign supply chains and diminished American capacity.”

Why This Matters

Critical minerals such as cobalt, lithium, rare earth elements, and graphite are the backbone of:

Fighter jets, missiles, and satellites

Electric vehicles and battery storage

Solar panels, wind turbines, and semiconductors

When control of these supply chains is concentrated in the hands of foreign powers, America’s economic resilience, energy independence, national security, and our way of life is placed at risk.

MAMIA’s Call to Action

To strengthen America’s position, MAMIA is urging policymakers to:

Investigate conflicts of interest in mineral-related policymaking

Streamline permitting to enable responsible U.S. mining projects

Reclaim critical minerals from waste streams using next-generation technology

Rebuild domestic processing and refining capacity immediately

“We cannot maintain our position as a global leader if we remain dependent on adversaries for the building blocks of modern life,” Rose added. “Independence starts underground — and the time to act is now.”

Strategic Contact

Lauren Rose

Vice President of Operations

lauren.r@makeamericamineralindependentagain.org

For more information, visit:

www.makeamericamineralindependentagain.org

See the full report: https://makeamericamineralindependentagain.org/the-biden-betrayal/