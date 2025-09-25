Five Iron Golf Anchors New Family Entertainment Center in Shaker Heights

Cleveland, OH, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and social entertainment, has opened its newest location in Shaker Heights. The 17,000-square-foot destination is the brand’s second in the Cleveland area and third in Ohio, anchoring a first-of-its-kind family entertainment center in the Van Aken District. Opening just as Ryder Cup week kicks off, guests can catch the action and tee it up on iconic courses like Bethpage Black while enjoying bowling, dining, and more family fun.

Located in the heart of the Van Aken District, a growing mixed-use neighborhood with dining, shopping, and residences, the new Shaker Heights venue expands Five Iron’s Cleveland presence, joining the downtown Euclid Grand location that opened in 2023. The space blends the best of performance, play, and social energy with Trackman-powered simulators and the Cleveland debut of Strike Club Bowling , a modern take on duckpin designed for all ages. Additional partners will be announced in 2026 to further expand the family-friendly lineup.

On the golf side, the new location features nine simulators with multi-angle cameras that let players analyze their swings, compare against the pros, and access more than 300 world-renowned courses. Guests can sharpen their game with Five Iron’s roster of golf coaches, upgrade their equipment through Callaway Tour club fittings , or get involved in seasonal league play. This fall, Junior Clinics will also launch for ages 6–14, giving kids the chance to learn with the same cutting-edge technology as the pros.

Beyond golf, the two-level center includes a full-service restaurant and bar, multiple lounges, mezzanine seating, six lanes of Strike Club Bowling, Dartsee, and multisport simulator games like soccer, baseball, and hockey. The space is designed for everything from private parties and mitzvahs to corporate happy hours, holiday celebrations, or simply a night out with friends.

“Opening in Shaker Heights means a lot to us,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder & CEO of Five Iron Golf. “Our downtown Cleveland location has already shown us how much this community embraces what we’re building, and Shaker Heights gives us a chance to take it even further. We’ve designed this to be a place for everything — from working on your golf game to bowling with friends, celebrating with family, hosting corporate happy hours, or just finding new ways to play together. It’s a space to perform, to party, and to connect, and we can’t wait to welcome people of all ages through the doors.”

Membership isn’t required to enjoy the venue, but Founding Members unlock unmatched value — including free daily golf, walk-in access, and exclusive discounts on lessons, leagues, fittings, food, and drinks. The first 150 Founding Members will also receive a launch offer of $99 per month for the first 12 months, plus a $100 credit, complimentary swing evaluation, a Founding Member bag tag, and a signature hoodie. With Ryder Cup excitement in full swing and the holiday party season ahead, memberships are already in high demand and available only while spots remain. Five Iron Golf is also accepting bookings for private events and holiday parties .

About Five Iron Golf

Backed by Callaway Golf and Enlightened Hospitality Investments, Five Iron Golf is headquartered in New York City and operates more than 30 locations worldwide across 16 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and lively community feel, Five Iron provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

Attachments