Five Iron Golf Expands into Continental Europe with 10-Site Deal Across Spain and Portugal

New York, NY, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the world’s leading golf and entertainment experience, today announced a 10-site franchise development agreement spanning Spain and Portugal, marking the brand’s official entry into continental Europe. This milestone represents Five Iron Golf’s largest expansion into Europe to date, beginning with new locations in Valencia and Madrid—a powerful dual-market debut underscoring rising demand for next-generation golf and social experiences across the region.

The Iberian franchise is led by Victor Amarnani and Sunil Mahtani, seasoned entrepreneurs with extensive experience scaling businesses across logistics, retail, real estate, and food. Supported by a team that includes four PGA professionals and a dedicated F&B operations manager, their combined expertise ensures each venue delivers the best-in-class golf experience Five Iron is known for, alongside elevated hospitality that embraces local flavors. Their experience in building teams, raising capital, and driving international growth aligns naturally with Five Iron’s model, which pairs advanced technology with a broader vision for how people gather, play, and connect.

“We’re thrilled to bring this deal to life across both Spain and Portugal,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. “These are countries defined by dynamic cities, rich culture, and a lifestyle centered on bringing people together. Victor and Sunil’s vision aligns with our mission to create a global community of golfers—people who see the game as something modern, social, and accessible. Spain in particular is ready for an experience that brings golf into everyday life, and we’re excited to help shape that future.”

“Five Iron is to golf what padel was to Spain 20 years ago: a sport on the edge of a cultural and social breakout,” said Sunil Mahtani, Co-Franchisee of Five Iron Iberia. “Our mission is to bring golf into the city and make it part of the rhythm of daily life, fun, accessible, and for everyone,” added Victor Amarnani, Co-Franchisee of Five Iron Iberia.

The first Iberian locations will open in Valencia and Madrid, two cities intentionally selected for their mix of corporate density, vibrant social culture, and strong demand for premium after-work experiences. Opening first in Valencia in Spring 2026, the 1,000 m² venue will sit between Avenida del Puerto, Aragón, and Alameda—an area known for its neighborhood energy, cultural vibrancy, and steady growth. The space will feature 10 Trackman simulators along with versatile areas for coaching, league play, private events, and lively social gatherings, all complemented by chef-driven dining and a refined sports-bar atmosphere.

The Madrid location will follow shortly after in the heart of Barrio de Salamanca, spanning more than 1,000 m² with 12 simulators and on-site member parking. Designed for both daytime and evening guests, the venue will transition seamlessly from lessons and corporate functions to after-work play and weekend socializing, anchoring Five Iron in one of the city’s most dynamic and highly trafficked districts.

Each Iberian venue will offer multi-angle swing-capture technology, professional instruction, and Callaway Tour club fitting , paired with chef-driven dining and a modern sports-bar atmosphere, and lounge-style spaces for coworking, meetings, celebrations, and community-driven events. By tailoring its hospitality offering to Iberian tastes, Five Iron aims to create venues that feel both internationally recognizable and authentically local. A year-round calendar—including junior programming, women’s leagues, tournaments, and seasonal activations—will bring people together whether they come to practice, host, relax, or simply spend time with others.

Five Iron Golf now operates more than 40 locations across the United States, Asia, and Australia, with additional international franchises underway in the United Kingdom, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia. The expansion into Iberia marks a strategic milestone in the continued growth of Five Iron’s global franchise program, setting the stage for future development across continental Europe, where golf culture is deep and growing. This launch strengthens Five Iron’s mission to build a worldwide community connected through sport, technology, and social interaction—bringing the brand to millions of new potential players, now in Europe too.

