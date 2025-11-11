Five Iron Golf Expands to Europe with First UK Location at Broadgate Circle

London, UK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in golf and entertainment, announced today it will open its first European location in London at British Land ’s Broadgate Campus, in the heart of the city. The 6,900-square-foot space at 1 Finsbury Avenue will anchor the ground floor, surrounded by global firms including UBS, Citadel, and top-tier law practices — an ideal setting for both business and leisure. The London flagship marks the first of a multi-unit franchise agreement led by Eric Parker, an early Five Iron Golf investor and longtime member. The debut location in the heart of London will spearhead the brand’s entry into the market and serve as the foundation for future growth in London and throughout the UK.

Five Iron Broadgate will feature eight Trackman simulators equipped with Five Iron’s signature multi-angle camera setup for real-time swing feedback, instruction , and club fitting , as well as membership options for frequent players. Blending performance and hospitality, the venue will also include a full-service bar and restaurant and flexible event space designed for both practice and play.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, a private terrace, and open sightlines, the Broadgate venue will serve as an upscale sports bar and entertainment destination—a place to catch major sporting events like Premier League Football and Formula 1, unwind during after-work happy hours, or host client gatherings and private parties . Designed for corporate entertainment, team-building, and family-friendly fun, Five Iron Golf reimagines how golf and social connection can thrive in an urban setting.

As one of Five Iron’s earliest supporters, I’ve watched this brand redefine what golf can be,” said Eric Parker, franchise owner. “London has been ready for a more modern, inclusive approach to the game — one that welcomes everyone, from serious players to after-work social groups. We’re thrilled to bring that to Broadgate and create a space where people connect through sport and hospitality.”

“London represents a defining moment for our international expansion,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. “We’ve built something that goes far beyond golf—it’s about creativity, community, and connection. Bringing that spirit to one of the world’s most dynamic cities, alongside a partner like Eric who deeply understands our brand, is incredibly exciting.”

Alice Keown, Leasing Director – Hospitality and Leisure at British Land, commented “We’re delighted to welcome Five Iron Golf to Broadgate, further enhancing our lifestyle and leisure offering. The launch of Broadgate Central this week marks a pivotal moment for the campus as we introduce a range of new hospitality and leisure brands that complement one another and strengthen Broadgate’s appeal as a vibrant destination. This evolution brings together work, wellness, and socialising in the heart of London, and Five Iron Golf is an exciting part of that vision.”

With more than 40 locations across the U.S., Asia, and the Middle East, Five Iron Golf’s expansion into London underscores its continued international growth. Each venue embodies the brand’s mission to make golf accessible, social, and fun—whether for leagues, lessons, events, or nights out—redefining the indoor golf experience for every skill level.

About Five Iron Golf