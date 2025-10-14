Five Iron Golf to Open Brooklyn Flagship at 25 Kent Avenue

Brooklyn, NY, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf announced today it has signed a lease for more than 15,856 square feet at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, marking its long-anticipated arrival in Brooklyn. Expected to open fall 2026, the flagship venue will feature 13 Trackman simulators powered by Five Iron’s multi-camera technology, an expansive bar and kitchen, a 7,000-square-foot gym, and luxury locker and shower facilities—making it the largest indoor golf facility in the borough.

“We’ve had our sights set on Brooklyn for a long time,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder & CEO of Five Iron Golf. “It’s a community known for creativity, authenticity, and energy—all values that have defined Five Iron since day one. 25 Kent Avenue gives us the perfect platform to deliver an elevated experience that blends sport, fitness, art, and social connection in one amazing space.”

Five Iron’s Williamsburg flagship underscores the brand’s performance focus. Alongside its lively social scene, the new venue doubles down on golf improvement with a full gym for training and recovery, world-class coaches offering lessons and instruction , and Callaway Tour Fitting —all under one roof. It’s a model designed to give players at every level access to the same tools as the pros, setting a new standard for performance-driven golf in an urban setting.

True to its roots, Five Iron will also celebrate Brooklyn’s creative spirit. The Williamsburg space will showcase collaborations with local artists—many of whom have worked with the brand globally—to create an atmosphere that feels unmistakably Brooklyn while staying true to Five Iron’s identity as both a golf and cultural brand.

Located in Williamsburg’s dynamic creative corridor, 25 Kent is surrounded by neighborhood dining, nightlife, and waterfront destinations—an ideal setting for Five Iron’s blend of sport, fitness, art, and community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Five Iron Golf to 25 Kent,” said Craig Panzirer, Senior Vice President/Director of Leasing at Global Holdings Management Group. “Five Iron will be a major amenity for the building—a destination that energizes the ground floor, drives foot traffic, compliments the rest of our retail tenancy and adds real value for our office tenants. We believe their presence will help companies recruit and retain talent and make 25 Kent an even more compelling place to work and gather.”

Now spanning more than 40 locations worldwide, Five Iron Golf has become known as much for its social scene as its golf performance. The Williamsburg flagship brings that same energy to Brooklyn—offering flexible space for events , corporate happy hours, date nights, and family fun—while anchoring the brand’s New York presence alongside its growing international network.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is a leader in indoor golf and entertainment with a global presence of 40 locations across 16 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as an ideal space for private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

About Global Holdings Management Group

Global Holdings Management Group is an international alliance of real estate asset management and investment advisory companies operating across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. It exclusively develops, advises and manages the real estate assets of Global Holdings Group – which is led and founded by its Chairman Eyal Ofer – across its residential, commercial and hotel portfolios in these geographies. The current portfolio consists of over 10 million square feet of real estate, comprising over 120 properties and 1,500 hotel rooms.