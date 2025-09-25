Keke’s Breakfast Cafe Unveils New Limited-Time Fall Flavors Menu

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall is in full flavor at Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, which has added a limited-time menu of autumn items to its classic offerings. Available now at most locations, the Fall Seasonal Menu adds that special harvest spice to the restaurant’s timeless choices for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

The home of sunny starts and fresh breakfast indulgences, Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is an award-winning restaurant brand with locations in seven states from California to Florida, where it was founded. Its mission is to provide exceptional service, made-to-order moments and craveable flavors that keep guests coming back.

“Every day brings a new start, but fall is a special time of renewal as summer vacations end and people head back to school or office routines,” said Jenna Law, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Keke’s Breakfast Cafe. “With the brand’s first seasonal menu, we’ve added fall twists to several favorites that align with operational and guest feedback while staying true to the elements that make Keke’s Breakfast Cafe special–fast, friendly service, abundance and a welcoming atmosphere.”

All-day breakfast choices include waffles, pancakes, French toast, and several egg dishes, with bacon, grits, or fresh fruit on the side. Lunch features pressed paninis, sandwiches, wraps, and burgers, with French fries and onion rings among the sides.

The menu adds seasonal flair to several Keke's Breakfast Cafe classics, including:

NEW! Small Stack of Cinnamon Roll Pancakes – Warm, fluffy pancakes swirled with cinnamon and brown sugar and drizzled with rich cream cheese frosting, for a sweet, comfy fall indulgence.

– Warm, fluffy pancakes swirled with cinnamon and brown sugar and drizzled with rich cream cheese frosting, for a sweet, comfy fall indulgence. NEW! Pumpkin Spice Stuffed French Toast — Thick, golden slices of French toast filled with velvety, pumpkin spice purée, cream cheese and crowned with a caramel drizzle, toasted pecans and a dusting of powdered sugar .

— Thick, golden slices of French toast filled with velvety, pumpkin spice purée, cream cheese and crowned with a caramel drizzle, toasted pecans and a dusting of powdered sugar NEW! Caramel Coffee — A smooth, aromatic brew served hot or iced, topped with pillowy whipped cream and finished with a luscious drizzle of golden caramel.

— A smooth, aromatic brew served hot or iced, topped with pillowy whipped cream and finished with a luscious drizzle of golden caramel. NEW! Autumn Sangria — Deep merlot infused with citrus and a hint of spiced brown sugar, poured over ice and garnished with a cinnamon stick and orange wheel for an aromatic, festive finish. Availability may vary by cafe.

— Deep merlot infused with citrus and a hint of spiced brown sugar, poured over ice and garnished with a cinnamon stick and orange wheel for an aromatic, festive finish. Availability may vary by cafe. Apple Cinnamon Pancakes – Warm, comforting, and just the right amount of sweet, three golden pancakes are served with syrupy cinnamon-kissed apples for crisp, fall-inspired flavor.

– Warm, comforting, and just the right amount of sweet, three golden pancakes are served with syrupy cinnamon-kissed apples for crisp, fall-inspired flavor. Apple Cinnamon Stuffed French Toast – Thick-cut French toast slices stuffed with warm, spiced apple-cinnamon filling and cream cheese, finished with powdered sugar.

– Thick-cut French toast slices stuffed with warm, spiced apple-cinnamon filling and cream cheese, finished with powdered sugar. Apple Cinnamon French Toast – Three French toast slices griddled to perfection, topped with apple-cinnamon compote and dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

– Three French toast slices griddled to perfection, topped with apple-cinnamon compote and dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Apple Cinnamon Waffles – Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, this waffle is topped with warm apple-cinnamon compote.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe offers dine-in, pick-up and delivery, as well as off-site catering. For more information, visit https://www.kekes.com.

About Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is a Florida-born restaurant chain specializing in breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites. Known for its freshly made meals, Keke’s Breakfast Cafe offers diverse options, including award-winning pancakes, waffles, omelets, paninis, wraps, and a catering menu. With a commitment to high-quality ingredients and excellent customer service, Keke’s Breakfast Cafe provides a welcoming and relaxed dining experience for customers of all ages. The cafe currently operates in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, California, Nevada, and Georgia, with more exciting growth on the horizon. For additional information, please visit www.kekes.com, follow Keke’s Breakfast Cafe on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn, or email press@kekes.com.

