Good Mornings Are Brewing: Keke’s Breakfast Cafe Opens First Location in Corona, California

Corona, CA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, the popular neighborhood breakfast destination known for fresh ingredients and made-to-order classics, has officially opened its newest cafe in Corona, California.

Located at 3915 Bedford Canyon Road, the Corona cafe marks Keke’s first location in the Los Angeles market and continues the concept’s expansion in the Golden State, with additional California locations planned to open soon.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe has built a loyal following for its welcoming atmosphere and thoughtfully prepared breakfast and lunch offerings. The menu features fluffy pancakes, made-to-order omelets, waffles, and paninis, all prepared fresh. Guest favorites include the Florida Pancakes, three-egg omelets, and the Cheese Steak Panini.

The Corona cafe features a bright, comfortable design that creates a warm space for families, friends, and neighbors to gather. With a spacious dining room and relaxed, inviting atmosphere, the cafe is designed to become a go-to spot for the local community.

“We’re thrilled to bring Keke’s Breakfast Cafe to Corona with our franchise partner, Lutfi Ismail, and introduce our brand to the neighborhood,” said David Schmidt, president of Keke’s Breakfast Cafe. “California has been an exciting new chapter for us, and this opening is just the beginning. We’re grateful for the warm welcome and look forward to becoming part of the local community.”

As Keke’s Breakfast Cafe continues to grow across the state, the brand remains committed to the values that have made it a favorite: friendly service, fresh food, and a neighborhood feel that keeps guests coming back morning after morning.

The Corona location is now open daily for breakfast, brunch, and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information about Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, visit kekes.com.

About Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is a Florida-born restaurant chain that specializes in breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites. Known for its freshly prepared meals, Keke’s Breakfast Cafe offers a variety of options, including award-winning pancakes, waffles, omelets, paninis, wraps, and a catering menu. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and excellent customer service, Keke’s Breakfast Cafe provides a friendly and relaxed dining experience for guests of all ages. The cafe currently operates in Florida, California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Tennessee, and Texas, with plans to expand further in 2026. For additional information, visit www.kekes.com, follow Keke’s Breakfast Cafe on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn, or email press@kekes.com.

