Search.com Declares Gen AI Has Ended the Keyword Search Era for Consumers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Search.com , a new Gen AI platform that has flipped the script on chat-based search to reward users and publishers, released its first white paper, The Keyword is Dying – Long Live Intent , declaring that organic SEO keywords are losing effectiveness, social feeds have lost relevance and generative AI — through interfaces, agents, and tools — has become the new front door to the Internet. The Internet will continue its biggest transformation, sans keywords.

Since June, Search.com has grown 90% organically, and is expected to enjoy a compounded growth to almost 1,200% annually. This surge is not a niche trend, but evidence of a structural shift in how people discover, navigate and act online.

"When 42% of users are asking conversational questions instead of using keywords, it’s clear we’ve crossed into a new era,” said Melissa Anderson, President of Search.com , a division of Public Good. “Intent-based AI isn’t the future, it’s happening now. The platforms that adapt to this will shape the next phase of the Internet."

Search.com is redefining how people discover and interact with information online. By replacing keyword-driven search with intent-driven AI, Search.com is building the next generation of the Internet.

In addition, unlike other Gen AI search engines, the company partners directly with publishers: ingesting content only with permission, paying fairly, and providing technology in return. Many leading news and content partners are currently adopting Search.com-powered AI search to replace traditional keyword search.

For a complete look at how intent is transforming search, access the complete white paper on Search.com/blog .

About Public Good.com LLC

Public Good delivers innovative, equitable AI solutions that empower people, publishers, and brands. Leveraging advanced AI-driven contextual targeting, Public Good enables global advertisers and publishers to engage people in “moments of motivation” that build consumer engagement, foster loyalty, and drive sales. As a proud member of the Ad.com family, Public Good is supported by a global team of over 250 professionals across the USA, UK, India, and Dubai, serving many of the world’s leading brands and publishers.

About Search.com

Search.com, a division of Public Good, offers ethical, innovative Al Chat Search solutions to benefit consumers, publishers and brands. For more information, please visit search.com/about .

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kennedy

Bob Gold & Associates

Search@bobgoldpr.com

C. 610-635-8427 (text)

O. 310-320-2010 x1006