Out-Of-Home Advertising Market Projected to Reach USD 66.93 Billion by 2032, Driven by Surging Demand for Real-World High-Impact Advertising Globally | SNS Insider

The global Out-Of-Home Advertising Market was valued at USD 31.89 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 66.93 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.72% over 2025-2032.

As advertisers use programmatic buying and live data feeds to present content to audiences in malls, transit stations, and streetscapes, the use of digital displays is growing internationally. Investments in sensor-driven technology, which enable location-based messaging and adjust it to time, weather, or audience, are driving this out-of-home advertising industry trend. Recent advancements include the emergence of centralized content management systems for multi-screen synchronization and marriage with location-based mobile data for hyper-local delivery. Better campaign performance and more flexible campaign adjustments are now possible thanks to the cloud-powered scheduling tool used by the agency.





Key Players:

JCDecaux SA

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Lamar Advertising Company

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

oOh!media Limited

Ocean Outdoor Limited

Adams Outdoor Advertising

Vector Media

BroadSign International LLC

Out-Of-Home Advertising Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 31.89 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 66.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.72% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Billboards, Transit Advertising, Street Furniture, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), Others)

• By Purpose (Brand Awareness, Promotions and Sales, Others)

• By End User (Consumer Goods and Retail, Automotive Industry, Real Estate and Property Development, Entertainment and Media, Hospitality and Tourism, Financial Services, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

Based on Type, the Market was Led by the Billboards Segment in 2024

Billboards hold the largest OOH advertising market share, accounting for 25.18% of revenue in 2024 due to the lasting impact of large-format outdoors in establishing powerful brand recall. The digital out-of-home (DOOH) segment has the fastest CAGR of 10.33% over the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for dynamic and data-driven advertising.

On the Basis of Purpose, the Market was Led by the Brand Awareness Segment with 54.19% Share in 2024

The Brand Awareness segment holds the dominant market share at 54.19% in 2024, as Out-Of-Home advertising market companies prioritize long-term visibility in competitive markets. The Promotions and Sales segment is the fastest-growing CAGR of 10.20%, due to retailers and brands seeking an immediate consumer response.

By End-User, Consumers Goods and Retail Segment Held the Largest Share of 27.61% in 2024

The Consumer Goods and Retail segment accounted for 27.61% of revenue in 2024, leading the market due to its continuous demand for mass-market visibility. Entertainment & Media is anticipated to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.55%, due to the higher advertising volume by streaming services, movies, and live events.

North America Dominated the Market with a Share of 36.17% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow with a CAGR of 22.28% Globally

North America holds the dominant share in the global Out-Of-Home advertising market, accounting for 36.17% of the total revenue. The growth of the region is driven by the installation of a mature advertising industry, the Digitization of billboards, and high urbanization. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the OOH advertising market, expanding at a rate of 22.28%. Rapid urban development, rising consumerism, and increasing digital screen installations in countries including China, India, and Japan are fueling the Out-Of-Home Advertising market growth.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Clear Channel Outdoor renewed a 35-year lease with Huntsville International Airport and brought in high-tech advertising displays. The extension builds on their long-term commitment and deepens traveler immersion through new digital and static display designs.

, Clear Channel Outdoor renewed a 35-year lease with Huntsville International Airport and brought in high-tech advertising displays. The extension builds on their long-term commitment and deepens traveler immersion through new digital and static display designs. In May 2025, Lamar Advertising Company teamed up with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library on a nationwide, pro bono digital billboard campaign designed to raise childhood literacy awareness, featuring high-impact, digital Out-Of-Home media displays.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Digital Ooh (Dooh) Penetration Metrics – helps you analyze the adoption of digital billboards and programmatic DOOH, offering insights into market share growth and technological advancements in outdoor advertising.

– helps you analyze the adoption of digital billboards and programmatic DOOH, offering insights into market share growth and technological advancements in outdoor advertising. Mobile Integration & Geo-Targeting Insights – helps you understand how mobile connectivity and location-based data are enhancing audience targeting, engagement, and campaign ROI for advertisers.

– helps you understand how mobile connectivity and location-based data are enhancing audience targeting, engagement, and campaign ROI for advertisers. Infrastructure & Deployment Statistics – helps you evaluate the density of OOH installations, urban vs. rural penetration levels, and regional investment trends in advertising infrastructure.

– helps you evaluate the density of OOH installations, urban vs. rural penetration levels, and regional investment trends in advertising infrastructure. Ad Spend Distribution Analysis – helps you identify how ad budgets are allocated across formats (traditional OOH vs. DOOH), sectors, and regions, guiding strategic media planning and investment decisions.

– helps you identify how ad budgets are allocated across formats (traditional OOH vs. DOOH), sectors, and regions, guiding strategic media planning and investment decisions. Competitive Landscape & Innovation Index – helps you gauge how leading players are differentiating through digital transformation, partnerships, and creative advertising formats to capture consumer attention.

