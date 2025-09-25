Heritage Grocers Group Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month “De tu tierra a tu mesa”

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month across its portfolio of companies, which includes Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market, and Los Altos Ranch Markets.

This year’s theme, “De tu tierra a tu mesa”, honors the deep connection between our cultural roots and the cherished traditions we bring to the table. It’s a heartfelt tribute to vibrant Hispanic culture, its flavors, and customs that enrich and unite our communities.

“At HGG, Hispanic Heritage Month is about celebrating community, connections, and culture,” said Adam Salgado, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We welcome everyone to share in the joy and pride of Hispanic heritage, and we’re excited to bring that spirit to life in our stores and online.”

To celebrate, Heritage has rolled out a variety of engaging and family-friendly activities across all banners including:

First-Ever HGG Rewards Sweepstakes

One lucky winner per day, per banner, from now through Sept. 30th! Customers can enter daily by logging into or creating an account in the Rewards App. Winners will be contacted by HGG’s Marketing team, and stores are encouraged to celebrate with photos and fanfare.

Authentic Hispanic Product Highlights

Online shopping collections and in-store callouts featuring favorite Hispanic items and country-specific products.

Coloring Papel Picado for Children

Children who visit our stores will be given a papel picado coloring sheet creating a fun and educational activity for our youngest shoppers.

Events & Radio Remotes

Live celebrations at select store locations with music and vendor supported demos

Digital Celebrations

Explore Hispanic culture through our website, social media, and weekly ads, including:

Recipe features

Spotlights on notable Hispanic figures

Exclusive offers through respective Rewards Apps



More customer appreciation events are coming in October, with bonus entries and additional giveaways on the horizon.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit https://www.heritagegrocersgroup.com/.

