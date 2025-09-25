Leasing Industry Icon Mitch Fadel Joins DriveItAway Holdings Board of Advisors

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC Marketplace: DWAY) (“DriveItAway” or the “Company”), a leader in digital mobility and flexible vehicle lease-to-own platforms, today announced that Mitch Fadel, former CEO of Upbound Group (NASDAQ: UPBD) and Rent-A-Center, has joined its Board of Advisors.

Fadel is one of the most accomplished executives in the lease-to-own sector:

During his leadership at Upbound Group and Rent-A-Center (the predecessor company of the Upbound Group), he accelerated growth, expanded internationally, created new retail partner divisions, built the world’s largest “virtual” lease-to-own company, completed over $2 billion in acquisitions, and ultimately drove tremendous shareholder value.

Part of his lifelong career serving the non-prime consumer was spent at EZ Pawn, where he helped engineer a turnaround that increased profits 25% and more than tripled the stock price in just over a year.

“Few executives have more experience serving the subprime alternative credit market—and scaling companies profitably—than Mitch,” said John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway Holdings. “With his counsel, DriveItAway is uniquely positioned to transform automotive retail, making affordable, flexible vehicle access a reality for millions traditionally shut out of ownership.”

Fadel added: “In my career at Upbound Group, Rent-A-Center, and EZ Pawn, I’ve seen firsthand the enormous demand for accessibility in underserved markets. Personal transportation is the next frontier. I’m excited to help DriveItAway capture this opportunity and build toward a future Nasdaq uplisting.”

This appointment follows DriveItAway’s recently announced national partnership with Free2move, Stellantis’ global mobility brand, integrating flexible lease-to-own technology with OEM-backed vehicle supply—creating a powerful platform for rapid expansion.

About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “lease-to-own” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive, turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities, to gain sales and market share.

