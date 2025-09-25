Protein Expression Market to Hit USD 6.60 Billion by 2032 on Rising Biologics and Personalized Medicine Demand | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Expression Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the global Protein Expression Market size was valued at USD 3.78 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at 7.23% CAGR during the forecast period reaching USD 6.60 billion by 2032. Specifically, in the U.S. market, this is expected to grow from USD 1.17 billion in 2024 to USD 1.86 billion by 2032, with a forecast CAGR of 6.07%. Growth is powered by increased requirements for biologics, accelerating synthetic biology, CRISPR and AI-driven protein design and engineering, as well as increased use of recombinant proteins in drug discovery, vaccines, and for industrial applications.





Protein expression is becoming strategically important as demand for biologics grows, driven by rising cases of cancer and autoimmune disorders. In 2023, over USD 102 billion was spent on R&D, much of it on protein-based drugs. Next-gen expression platforms, supported by CROs and CDMOs, are boosting scalability and reducing time-to-market, while FDA and EMA incentives accelerate biologics and biosimilars approvals. AI, CRISPR, and mRNA technologies are enabling higher yields and precision.

However, high production costs, scalability issues, and strict regulatory demands remain challenges, especially for smaller players. Partnerships between academia and biotech, along with advances in cell-free systems, are emerging as promising solutions for sustainable growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Systems

In 2024, the mammalian cell expression systems outshined with more than 37.59% market share, and are used to express complex proteins due to their post-translational modifications, proper folding, and its importance in monoclonal antibodies and vaccines. The expectation is that prokaryotic systems, particularly E. coli, will exhibit the fastest growth rates due to favorable attributes such as minimal expense, scalability, and short turnaround time, making these systems desirable for industrial enzyme production and laboratory research alike.

By Product:

Reagents dominated the products segment in terms of revenue share at 44.22%, since they are essential for cell lysis, purification and detection steps. Outsourcing of custom protein production to specialized CROs, especially among small- and mid-sized biotech firms that do not possess in-house manufacturing capabilities, is driving the services segment, which is expected to achieve the highest growth throughout the forecast period.

By Application:

In 2024, Therapeutic applications represented 43.49% of the global market, propelled by increased utilisation of recombinant proteins for oncology, diabetes and autoimmune disease therapy. Over the next few years, industrial applications should register rapid growth fueled by rising use of protein expression in enzyme biocatalysis and agricultural biotechnology.

By End-Use

In 2024, the market was driven mainly by the Pharmaceutical and biotech companies due to their large biologics pipelines and their ongoing investment in next-gen expression technologies. CROs are expected to record the highest growth rate as the demand for outsourcing expression optimization and process development is increasing with the growing focus to reduce the time-to-market of biologics.

Market was Dominated by North America with a Share of 40.91% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Grow with the Fastest CAGR of 6.65% over 2025-2032

In 2024, the market for protein expression was dominated by North America, which held a market share of around 40.91%. A robust pharmaceutical sector, growing demand for biologics, and continuous R&D expenditures are the main drivers of this supremacy.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the protein expression market, which is expected to witness the growth of government expenditure in the healthcare sector, a continual increase in clinical trials studies, and the blooming market for biologics.

Recent News:

In June 2025, DeepMind launched AlphaGenome, a deep‑learning model that predicts gene-regulatory effects to inform gene and protein expression, enabling more precise design of expression systems, paving the way for smarter, faster protein expression engineering.

DeepMind launched AlphaGenome, a deep‑learning model that predicts gene-regulatory effects to inform gene and protein expression, enabling more precise design of expression systems, paving the way for smarter, faster protein expression engineering. In May 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated with GenNext Technologies, integrating GenNext’s AutoFox protein footprinting with Thermo’s Orbitrap mass spectrometry tools. This created an end-to-end structural proteomics workflow enhancing high-resolution protein characterization for accelerated biologics development.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS PIPELINE GROWTH – helps you understand the expansion of the global protein-based drug pipeline, highlighting therapeutic classes, clinical progress, and commercialization opportunities.

– helps you understand the expansion of the global protein-based drug pipeline, highlighting therapeutic classes, clinical progress, and commercialization opportunities. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you track trends in protein expression systems, comparing adoption rates across bacterial, yeast, insect, and mammalian technologies to identify innovation hotspots.

– helps you track trends in protein expression systems, comparing adoption rates across bacterial, yeast, insect, and mammalian technologies to identify innovation hotspots. CONTRACT MANUFACTURING & RESEARCH OUTSOURCING TRENDS – helps you evaluate the growing reliance on CROs and CMOs, providing insights into outsourcing strategies, capacity expansion, and partnership models.

– helps you evaluate the growing reliance on CROs and CMOs, providing insights into outsourcing strategies, capacity expansion, and partnership models. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL R&D SPENDING INSIGHTS – helps you analyze regional and organizational spending priorities, uncovering where academic institutions, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical giants are directing investments.

– helps you analyze regional and organizational spending priorities, uncovering where academic institutions, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical giants are directing investments. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge how leading players leverage pipeline expansion, technology choices, and outsourcing partnerships to build market strength and innovation leadership.

