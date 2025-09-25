LESSING’S HOSPITALITY GROUP PARTNERS WITH HARROW INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL NEW YORK TO PROVIDE FOOD SERVICES

Oakdale, NY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakdale, NY- September 24, 2025: Lessing’s Hospitality Group’s Food Service Management Division is proud to partner with Harrow International School New York, bringing its 135-year legacy of hospitality to one of the world’s most distinguished educational institutions. The partnership will provide dining services for students, faculty, and staff on the historic Bourne Mansion campus in Oakdale, Long Island.

The collaboration reflects a meeting of two long-standing traditions: Harrow’s 450-year global reputation for academic excellence and character formation, and Lessing’s 135 years of hospitality expertise. Dining at Harrow New York will emphasize fresh, seasonal ingredients and balanced menus designed to support the rhythms of boarding and day life, from the classroom to athletics to co-curricular activities, all in line with the school’s values of Courage, Honor, Humility, and Fellowship.

“Our partnership with Harrow International School reflects a shared commitment to student life,” said Kevin Lessing, Executive Vice President of Lessing’s Food Service Management Division. “We look forward to providing dining experiences that meet the demands of such a prestigious program, while also creating the sense of home that is so important in a boarding school environment.”

“Life at Harrow International School New York is defined not just by what happens in the classroom but by the experiences we share together throughout the day,” said Matthew Sipple, Principal of Harrow International School New York. “Dining with Lessing’s will be an essential part of that rhythm, offering our students meals that sustain them, bring them together, and make our campus feel like home.”

Lessing’s Food Service Management Division proudly serves educational and corporate institutions across the Northeast and Florida. The partnership with Harrow New York further strengthens Lessing’s commitment to supporting educational communities with exceptional dining experiences.

About Lessing’s Hospitality Group

Founded in 1890, Lessing’s Hospitality Group is a family-owned company now led by the fifth generation of Lessing’s. With over 120 locations throughout the Northeast and Florida, the company’s expansive portfolio includes food service management, restaurants, and catering venues. Its Food Service Management Division provides tailored dining solutions tailored to meet the needs of each client, with a focus on quality, service, and tradition.

