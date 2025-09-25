Sleep Disorder Market Size to Exceed USD 88,970 Million by 2034 Driven by Rising Sleep Issues and Tech Advancements

Ottawa, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global sleep disorder market size was valued at USD 28,390 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 88,970 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2034. Technological innovation in sleep technology devices, increasing awareness of sleep disorders, and the growing prevalence of sleep disorders are driving the market's growth.

This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.statifacts.com/stats/databook-download/8248

Sleep Disorder Market Highlights

North America dominated the global market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period while continuing to show strong performance.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, driven by increasing demand and advancements in sleep disorder treatments.

By disorder type, the sleep apnea segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024 and is projected to retain a significant share throughout the forecast period.

The insomnia segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market between 2025 and 2034, fueled by rising awareness and demand for effective treatment solutions.

By product, the diagnostics segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024 and will continue to play a key role in the market’s growth over the coming years.

The therapeutics segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate between 2025 and 2034, with innovations in treatment options driving significant demand.

By end-user, the hospitals & sleep laboratories segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its leadership due to the increasing number of diagnostic and treatment facilities.

The home care settings & individuals segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034, as more patients opt for at-home solutions and individualized care options.

What is a Sleep Disorder?

Sleep disorders are conditions that affect the quality, amount, and timing of sleep we get at night. The market encompasses the diagnosis, treatment, and management of various sleep-related conditions that affect the quality and duration of sleep. Common sleep disorders include sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, and insomnia. Sleep disorders are conditions that affect our ability to get the rest our bodies need and maintain wakefulness. The sleep disorder categories include sleep-related movement disorders, parasomnias, circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorder, central disorders of hypersomnolence, sleep-related breathing disorders, and insomnia.

The sleep disorders involve problems with timing, quality, and amount of sleep, which result in distress and impairment in functioning. Sleep-wake disorders may occur along with medical disorders or other mental health disorders, of which insomnia is the most common. Sleep disorders also include restless leg syndrome, narcolepsy, parasomnias, and obstructive sleep apnea. In March 2025, a cutting-edge Sleep Lab, designed to diagnose and treat many sleep disorders, with a special focus on sleep apnea, was launched by AIIMS Nagpur. This facility is designed to help thousands of patients dealing with many sleep-related health issues. Source: Medical Dialogues

Market Challenges

Despite the strong growth outlook for the sleep disorder market, there are several challenges that could impact its expansion:

Regulatory Barriers: New diagnostic tools and treatments must navigate complex regulatory environments across regions. This can delay product launches and limit market penetration.

New diagnostic tools and treatments must navigate complex regulatory environments across regions. This can delay product launches and limit market penetration. Affordability and Access: The high cost of advanced sleep disorder treatments, including CPAP devices and home diagnostic kits, can limit access to care, especially in developing regions.

The high cost of advanced sleep disorder treatments, including CPAP devices and kits, can limit access to care, especially in developing regions. Competition: With an increasing number of players entering the market, especially in the AI-driven diagnostics space, established companies must continue to innovate to maintain their competitive edge.



Latest Private Industry Investments in Sleep Disorders

Mosanna Therapeutics – $80M Series A - Mosanna, a clinical-stage biotech developing a nasal spray for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), raised USD 80 million in a Series A round led by EQT Life Sciences, Pivotal BioVenture Partners, Forbion, Broadview Ventures, Norwest, and others.

$80M Series A - Mosanna, a clinical-stage biotech developing a nasal spray for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), raised USD 80 million in a Series A round led by EQT Life Sciences, Pivotal BioVenture Partners, Forbion, Broadview Ventures, Norwest, and others. Sleep.ai – $5.5M Venture Round - Sleep.ai (formerly SleepScore Labs), which offers an AI-powered sleep intelligence platform, secured USD 5.5 million to scale up commercialization, expand partner integrations, and further develop its product and data platform.

- Sleep.ai (formerly SleepScore Labs), which offers an AI-powered sleep intelligence platform, secured USD 5.5 million to scale up commercialization, expand partner integrations, and further develop its product and data platform. HoneyNaps – $11.6M Series B - South Korea’s HoneyNaps, specializing in AI-driven sleep data analysis (especially its “SOMNUM” diagnostic product), raised USD 11.6 million in a Series B to boost its entry into the U.S. medical market and enhance its AI solutions.

- South Korea’s HoneyNaps, specializing in AI-driven sleep data analysis (especially its “SOMNUM” diagnostic product), raised USD 11.6 million in a Series B to boost its entry into the U.S. medical market and enhance its AI solutions. Somnee – $10M Seed Extension - Somnee, a sleep-tech startup developing wearable devices based on neuroscience, closed a USD 10 million seed extension round. The funding will help launch its next-generation wearable for sleep monitoring.

- Somnee, a sleep-tech startup developing wearable devices based on neuroscience, closed a USD 10 million seed extension round. The funding will help launch its next-generation wearable for sleep monitoring. Eight Sleep – $100M Series D - Eight Sleep, maker of AI-powered smart sleep products (smart beds, etc.), raised USD 100 million in a Series D round. The investment is intended to accelerate product launches (including medical-device classifications) and expand retail presence.



What are the Key Trends of the Sleep Disorder Market?

Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders : The global incidence of conditions like obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, and restless leg syndrome is steadily increasing. Contributing factors include aging populations, lifestyle stress, and higher obesity rates.

: The global incidence of conditions like obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, and restless leg syndrome is steadily increasing. Contributing factors include aging populations, lifestyle stress, and higher obesity rates. Growth in Home Sleep Testing (HST) : Patients and providers are increasingly opting for portable, at-home diagnostic solutions over traditional in-lab sleep studies. HST devices offer convenience, lower costs, and faster results.

: Patients and providers are increasingly opting for portable, at-home diagnostic solutions over traditional in-lab sleep studies. HST devices offer convenience, lower costs, and faster results. Integration of AI and Wearable Technology : Smartwatches and AI-enabled devices are transforming how sleep is tracked, analyzed, and interpreted. These tools provide personalized data insights and improve early detection of sleep issues.

: Smartwatches and AI-enabled devices are transforming how sleep is tracked, analyzed, and interpreted. These tools provide personalized data insights and improve early detection of sleep issues. Expansion of Telemedicine in Sleep Care : Telehealth has made it easier to access sleep specialists for consultations, follow-ups, and therapy management. This is especially beneficial in rural areas or for patients with mobility issues.

: has made it easier to access sleep specialists for consultations, follow-ups, and therapy management. This is especially beneficial in rural areas or for patients with mobility issues. Demand for Non-Invasive and Personalized Therapies: Patients are increasingly seeking alternatives to CPAP, such as oral appliances, implantable devices, and behavioral therapies like CBT-I. This shift reflects a broader move toward comfort, customization, and long-term compliance.



Consumer Insights Shaping the Sleep Disorder Market

As more consumers prioritize their sleep health, the demand for personalized, at-home diagnostic solutions continues to rise. Wearable technology, such as fitness trackers and smartwatches, plays a key role in this shift, offering consumers the ability to monitor their sleep patterns conveniently. This trend has sparked growth in the market for non-invasive treatments, with consumers increasingly moving toward alternatives to traditional CPAP therapy, such as oral appliances and advanced implantable devices. Additionally, the rising awareness about the link between sleep quality and overall well-being is further driving this trend.

Case Study: AI-Enhanced Wearable Sleep Monitoring Devices

Overview

Recent advancements in wearable technology and AI have significantly transformed the way sleep disorders are diagnosed and managed. Researchers at Vanderbilt University have developed a novel, skin-interfaced, wireless sleep monitoring system that utilizes multimodal sensing and explainable AI to improve sleep stage detection and the diagnosis of sleep disorders like sleep apnea. This device is capable of offering accurate, real-time insights into a patient's sleep patterns, providing better diagnostic capabilities outside traditional sleep labs.

Objective

The primary goal of this innovation is to improve the accuracy and convenience of sleep disorder diagnostics using a wearable solution that can track a patient's sleep patterns, identify disruptions, and assist clinicians in diagnosing conditions like sleep apnea. The system also incorporates AI algorithms to analyze the data and predict sleep issues, providing doctors with actionable insights for personalized treatment plans.

Technological Innovation

Wearable Technology: The device integrates sensors directly onto the skin, making it lightweight and non-intrusive for the wearer. It tracks essential sleep metrics like sleep duration, quality, and disturbances, including sleep apnea episodes.

The device integrates sensors directly onto the skin, making it lightweight and non-intrusive for the wearer. It tracks essential sleep metrics like sleep duration, quality, and disturbances, including sleep apnea episodes. AI Integration: The data gathered from the wearable device is processed by AI algorithms, which not only track sleep stages but also use machine learning to predict possible sleep disorders. This integration allows for quicker diagnoses, reducing the reliance on traditional sleep studies and lab-based polysomnography.

The data gathered from the wearable device is processed by AI algorithms, which not only track sleep stages but also use to predict possible sleep disorders. This integration allows for quicker diagnoses, reducing the reliance on traditional sleep studies and lab-based polysomnography. Multimodal Sensing: The device combines multiple forms of sensing technology, including temperature, movement, and heart rate, to offer a comprehensive analysis of a person’s sleep quality and overall health.



Impact on the Sleep Disorder Market

Improved Accessibility: Traditional in-lab sleep studies are expensive and inconvenient. The new wearable device offers a cost-effective, at-home solution, increasing accessibility to sleep disorder diagnostics, especially for those in remote areas or with limited access to sleep clinics.

Traditional in-lab sleep studies are expensive and inconvenient. The new wearable device offers a cost-effective, at-home solution, increasing accessibility to sleep disorder diagnostics, especially for those in remote areas or with limited access to sleep clinics. Real-time Data: Unlike in-lab tests, the wearable device provides continuous, real-time data throughout the night, offering a more accurate representation of a person’s sleep cycle. This is especially important for diagnosing conditions like sleep apnea, which may not always show up in one-night tests.

Unlike in-lab tests, the wearable device provides continuous, real-time data throughout the night, offering a more accurate representation of a person’s sleep cycle. This is especially important for diagnosing conditions like sleep apnea, which may not always show up in one-night tests. Faster Diagnosis and Treatment: The AI-powered analysis helps doctors make faster decisions, reducing the time it takes to begin treatment. This is critical for disorders like sleep apnea, where early intervention can significantly improve patient outcomes.



Get 50% customisation is on us! Shape the insights, trends and strategic planning your way.

Customize This Study as Per Your Requirement@ https://www.statifacts.com/stats/customization/8248

Sleep Disorder Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Stress Levels:



Stress-related insomnia leads to a vicious circle by activating the HPA system. Poor sleep is a common side effect of stress, which can make us feel even worse. Around a third of people in the UK have trouble sleeping. According to a report by the American Psychological Association, their stress increases when the length and quality of their sleep decreases. When they do not get enough sleep, 21 percent of adults report feeling more stressed.

Increasing Awareness of Sleep Disorders:



Prioritizing sleep health at the societal level can lead to improved mental health, workplace efficiency, and stronger personal relationships, which are critical components of a rising population. Sleep disorders affect our quality of life. The main awareness advantages of sleep include lessening the risk of motor vehicle crashes or related injury or death, lowering risk of chronic conditions, improving heart health and metabolism, reducing stress, improving mood, staying at a healthy weight, and getting sick less often.

Restraint

Limited Insurance Coverage Treatment:



One of the common limitations of corporate health insurance policies is pre-existing conditions. A limited warranty restricts coverage to specific parts or defects and may exclude labor costs for repair. Disadvantages of health insurance policies include out-of-pocket expenses, like co-payments, deductibles, and non-payable items, exclusions, claim rejections due to non-disclosure of pre-existing conditions, restricted network, waiting period, and high premiums.

Opportunity

AI-based Diagnostics and Treatment:



AI-based diagnostics and treatment for sleep disorders can be an opportunity for the sleep disorder market. AI in the clinical setting can streamline care, monitor patients remotely, and help improve the accuracy of sleep diagnoses. AI can also help in the diagnosis and management of other sleep disorders like narcolepsy, parasomnia, hypersomnia, insomnia, and shift work sleep disorders. AI and machine learning (ML) cloud improve sleep care, resulting in more accurate diagnoses, prediction of disease, and treatment prognosis.

Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook & In-depth Report Now@ https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8248

Diagnostic Imaging Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 28,390 Million Market Size in 2025 USD 31,830 Million Market Size in 2028 USD 44,830 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 70.800 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 88,970 Million CAGR 2025-2034 12.1% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Disorder, By Product, By End-user, and By Region Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Leading Players ResMed Inc., Philips Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Itamar Medical Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic plc, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Cardinal Health, NovaSom, Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring, SleepMed Inc., Sefam, BMC Medical Co., Ltd, Inspire Medical Systems, Sleep Number Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV., Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, and Others.

Kindly use the following link to access our scheduled meeting@ https://www.statifacts.com/schedule-meeting

Sleep Disorder Market Segmentation

By Disorder Insights

Why Does the Sleep Apnea Segment Dominate the Sleep Disorder Market?

The sleep apnea segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. We can heal from sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is when we stop and restart breathing during sleep. It is a common chronic condition, meaning that many people live with it for a long time. We can manage or even reverse apnea by losing extra weight, using breathing masks, and having surgery or other treatments. Untreated sleep apnea can decrease our life expectancy.

The insomnia segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder, characterized by problems getting to sleep or staying asleep. Symptoms of insomnia include making more errors or having more accidents, having a hard time paying attention, focusing on tasks, or remembering, feeling tired or sleepy during the day, and waking up too early.

By Product Insights

Why Does the Diagnostics Segment Hold the Largest Share in the Sleep Disorder Market?

The diagnostics segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024. In sleep disorder diagnostics, a healthcare provider will use medical history, sleep history, and a physical exam. We may also have a sleep study (polysomnogram). The measurements recorded during a sleep study provide a great deal of information about sleep patterns. Sleep disorders treatment benefits include taking medications or supplements, undergoing cognitive behavioral therapy, and changing sleeping routine to promote a regular sleep schedule and proper sleep hygiene.

The therapeutics segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. The main goal of sleep therapy is to improve sleep quality and duration. Sleep therapy can improve the quality of sleep and reduce dependence on medication like sleeping pills. Sleep disorder therapy reports fewer sleep worries, reduced daytime fatigue, improved mood, and napping tendencies compared to when they went untreated. Sleep medicine can find ways to improve a person’s quality and quantity of sleep.

By End-user Insights

How Does the Hospital & Sleep Laboratories Segment Lead the Sleep Disorder Market?

The hospitals & sleep laboratories segment led the market. The hospitals & sleep laboratories' benefits include reducing daytime sleepiness and increasing daytime energy and stamina. A sleep study, also called a polysomnogram, is an essential diagnostic tool doctors use to understand a patient’s sleep patterns. Polysomnography records our brain waves, the oxygen level in our blood, and heart rate and breathing during sleep. It also measures eye and leg movements.

The home care settings & individuals’ segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Home care settings for sleep disorders include strategies like creating conducive sleep environments, improving sleep hygiene, and implementing structured daily routines, which can provide significant benefits. Home sleep studies are more flexible and do not need the use of a specialized facility; the process can be completed faster.

U.S. Sleep Disorder Market Size 2025 to 2034 (USD Billion)

The U.S. sleep disorder market was valued at USD 10.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 30.45 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.79% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is driven by increasing awareness of sleep-related issues, advancements in treatment technologies, and the rising prevalence of sleep disorders due to lifestyle changes.

Why is North America Leading the Global Sleep Disorder Market?

North America led the global market in 2024 because of the growing awareness and innovation, obesity epidemic, aging population, increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, government initiatives & reimbursement, mHealth, telemedicine, technological innovation in sleep tech devices, development of new treatments, increasing sleep disorder awareness, and growing healthcare needs in the region. the strong focus on technological advancements and integration of AI and digital platforms for remote monitoring and personalized medicines is fueling the innovations and developments of sleep disorders solutions. The North American market is experiencing significant growth with rising emphasis on home sleep testing and overall sleep apnea device sales.

The U.S. dominates the regional market due to its high prevalence of conditions like obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia, coupled with strong healthcare infrastructure and widespread access to diagnostic and therapeutic services. Advanced technologies, early adoption of home sleep testing, and leadership from key industry players such as ResMed, Philips Respironics, and Inspire Medical Systems further strengthen the U.S. position. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies, high public awareness, and rapid integration of telehealth and AI-driven solutions support market expansion. The combination of demand, innovation, and accessibility enables the U.S. to lead the region in both market size and influence.

Asia Pacific Sleep Disorder Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to increased prevalence of apnea, increased use of digital devices, irregular work schedules, increasing number of older adults, growing rates of obesity, rising prevalence of sleep apnea, increased public understanding of sleep disorders, rising demand for superior, portable, & efficient devices for sleep disorders, and increasing demand for remote monitoring in the Asia Pacific region. the rising awarness and geriatric population in countries like China, Japan, and India are drivng need for significant sleep disorder solutions. The government support for local pharmaceutical companies and regulatory approvals for novel drugs for conditions like adult insomnia and narcolepsy are fostering this growth.

China is dominating the regional market due to its large population, rapid urbanization, and increasing prevalence of sleep-related issues such as insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea. With over a quarter of the region’s market share, China benefits from strong government support, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising consumer adoption of sleep aids and technology-driven wellness solutions. The country’s growing awareness of sleep health, combined with increasing work-related stress and lifestyle changes, drives demand for diagnostic tools, treatments, and digital sleep technologies, positioning China as the clear leader in the region.

Browse More Research Reports:

The U.S. sleep apnea devices market size surpassed USD 2,300 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 4,610 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.19% from 2025 to 2034.

surpassed USD 2,300 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 4,610 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.19% from 2025 to 2034. The global home sleep screening device market size accounted for USD 3,766 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 5,793 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

accounted for USD 3,766 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 5,793 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034. The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market size accounted for USD 12,850 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 18,480 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034.

accounted for USD 12,850 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 18,480 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034. The substance use disorder treatment market is growing due to advancements in therapies, increased mental health awareness, and rising demand across healthcare sectors.

is growing due to advancements in therapies, increased mental health awareness, and rising demand across healthcare sectors. The post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) therapeutics market valued at USD 2.51 bn in 2024 and projected to reach USD 3.69 bn by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.9%.



Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook & In-depth Report Now@ https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8248

Sleep Disorder Market Top Companies

Compumedics Limited – Compumedics offers advanced sleep diagnostics systems, including polysomnography and home sleep testing solutions for the diagnosis and management of sleep disorders.

– Compumedics offers advanced sleep diagnostics systems, including polysomnography and home sleep testing solutions for the diagnosis and management of sleep disorders. Natus Medical Incorporated – Natus provides a range of neurodiagnostic and sleep diagnostic systems used by clinicians to monitor and assess sleep-related breathing disorders.

– Natus provides a range of neurodiagnostic and sleep diagnostic systems used by clinicians to monitor and assess sleep-related breathing disorders. Koninklijke Philips NV – Philips delivers comprehensive sleep therapy solutions, including CPAP machines and diagnostic devices aimed at improving sleep health.

– Philips delivers comprehensive sleep therapy solutions, including CPAP machines and diagnostic devices aimed at improving sleep health. Sleep Number Corporation – Sleep Number specializes in smart beds with adjustable firmness and sleep tracking technologies that support better sleep quality.

– Sleep Number specializes in smart beds with adjustable firmness and sleep tracking technologies that support better sleep quality. Inspire Medical Systems – Inspire offers an FDA-approved implantable device that treats obstructive sleep apnea by stimulating airway muscles during sleep.

– Inspire offers an FDA-approved implantable device that treats obstructive sleep apnea by stimulating airway muscles during sleep. BMC Medical Co., Ltd – BMC manufactures and distributes a variety of CPAP devices and accessories designed for the treatment of sleep apnea and other sleep-related disorders.

– BMC manufactures and distributes a variety of CPAP devices and accessories designed for the treatment of sleep apnea and other sleep-related disorders. Sefam – Sefam provides CPAP and bilevel devices along with software tools for diagnosing and treating sleep-disordered breathing.

– Sefam provides CPAP and bilevel devices along with software tools for diagnosing and treating sleep-disordered breathing. SleepMed Inc. – SleepMed delivers diagnostic services and technology platforms to assist healthcare providers in identifying and managing sleep disorders.

– SleepMed delivers diagnostic services and technology platforms to assist healthcare providers in identifying and managing sleep disorders. Advanced Brain Monitoring – This company develops wearable EEG-based systems for sleep disorder diagnostics, focusing on obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia.

– This company develops wearable EEG-based systems for sleep disorder diagnostics, focusing on obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia. NovaSom, Inc. – NovaSom specializes in home sleep testing services that help patients and clinicians detect and monitor sleep apnea in the comfort of their homes.

– NovaSom specializes in home sleep testing services that help patients and clinicians detect and monitor sleep apnea in the comfort of their homes. Cardinal Health – Cardinal Health distributes a wide range of sleep-related medical supplies, including CPAP masks and devices, through its healthcare network.

– Cardinal Health distributes a wide range of sleep-related medical supplies, including CPAP masks and devices, through its healthcare network. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare – Fisher & Paykel offers innovative CPAP systems and humidification technologies for treating sleep apnea and promoting patient comfort.

– Fisher & Paykel offers innovative CPAP systems and humidification technologies for treating sleep apnea and promoting patient comfort. DeVilbiss Healthcare – DeVilbiss provides sleep therapy products, including CPAP machines and oxygen concentrators for managing obstructive sleep apnea.

– DeVilbiss provides sleep therapy products, including CPAP machines and oxygen concentrators for managing obstructive sleep apnea. Medtronic plc – Medtronic develops minimally invasive therapies like neurostimulation systems for central sleep apnea and other sleep-disordered breathing conditions.

– Medtronic develops minimally invasive therapies like neurostimulation systems for central sleep apnea and other sleep-disordered breathing conditions. Nihon Kohden Corporation – Nihon Kohden supplies sleep diagnostic systems and EEG monitoring devices used in sleep labs and clinical environments.

– Nihon Kohden supplies sleep diagnostic systems and EEG monitoring devices used in sleep labs and clinical environments. Itamar Medical Ltd. – Itamar offers WatchPAT, a home sleep apnea testing device that enables convenient and accurate diagnosis using fingertip biosensors.

– Itamar offers WatchPAT, a home sleep apnea testing device that enables convenient and accurate diagnosis using fingertip biosensors. Becton, Dickinson, and Company – BD supports sleep disorder care through its diagnostic tools and respiratory health solutions used in sleep medicine.

– BD supports sleep disorder care through its diagnostic tools and respiratory health solutions used in sleep medicine. Philips Healthcare – A division of Philips, it offers integrated sleep therapy systems combining diagnostics, cloud connectivity, and patient engagement tools.

– A division of Philips, it offers integrated sleep therapy systems combining diagnostics, cloud connectivity, and patient engagement tools. ResMed Inc. – ResMed is a global leader in sleep apnea treatment, providing a wide range of CPAP devices, cloud-connected solutions, and digital health platforms.



Recent Developments

In August 2025, the launch of a major clinical validation study with the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow was announced by Glasgow-based medtech company Seluna, which is set to improve the diagnosis and management of childhood sleep disorders. The company also secured £650K funding via continued support from existing backers, Scottish Enterprise and the University of Strathclyde, Gabriel Investment Syndicate, and a new investor, STAC Invest. Source: Tech.EU

In April 2025, the first sleep registry in the country for children using Apple Watch and a new data collection app called WISE-HARE, or Wearable Intelligent Sensor Enhancement Home Apnea Risk Evaluation, was launched by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). The app was designed to get streams of high-fidelity data for future research, like training machine learning algorithms from Apple Watch data for sleep disorder detection, and crucial information to clinicians that informs patient care decisions. Source: BusinessWire

Segments Covered in the Report

By Disorder

Restless Legs Syndrome

Narcolepsy

Insomnia

Sleep Apnea Obstructive Sleep Apnea Central Sleep Apnea Complex Sleep Apnea





By Product

Diagnostics Actigraphy Systems Polysomnography Devices Sleep Screening Devices Pulse Oximeter Wearables

Therapeutics Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Therapeutic Devices





By End-user

Hospitals & Sleep Laboratories

Home Care Settings & Individuals

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Afric



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@statifacts.com

Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription

Contact US

Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany

Web: https://www.statifacts.com/

Europe: +44 7383 092 044



About US

Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and custoer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor

Explore More Reports: