Check Point Software Achieves FedRAMP Authorization, Empowering U.S. Federal Agencies with AI-Powered Cyber Security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced it has achieved full FedRAMP authorization for the Infinity Platform for Government at the Moderate Impact Level. This milestone authorizes the Check Point Infinity Platform for Government to be deployed across federal networks and cloud environments, empowering agencies with zero trust, industry-leading threat prevention, AI-driven defenses, and real-time intelligence to protect against both current and emerging threats.

The full FedRAMP authorization for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate baseline confirms Check Point’s enduring commitment to meeting rigorous federal compliance standards and underscores its capability to protect critical government data classified as Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

“Achieving FedRAMP authorization validates our rigorous approach to security and positions Check Point as a trusted partner for the most demanding federal environments,” said Bill Diaz, VP of Vertical Solutions at Check Point Software Technologies. “Federal agencies now have the assurance to deploy our prevention-first, AI-powered Infinity Platform to protect their digital assets from evolving threats. Check Point remains fully dedicated to the FedRAMP process and will keep advancing efforts to certify additional solutions.”

With cyber threats accelerating in scale and frequency, Check Point’s 2025 Security Report revealed a 44% surge in attacks. The government sector was the second most targeted industry, facing an average of 2,286 weekly attacks, highlighting the urgent need to help federal agencies safeguard their digital assets. To address this crisis, The Check Point Infinity Platform for Government includes Harmony Email for workspace security, the modular Check Point Infinity Platform for collaborative defenses, and Infinity ThreatCloud AI which leverages 300+ machine learning features to detect, categorize, and block emerging threats across networks, cloud, users, and operations.

The Infinity Platform for Government integrates:



AI-powered threat defense : delivering proactive detection and automated remediation

: delivering proactive detection and automated remediation Zero-trust architecture : minimizing implicit trust and reinforcing lateral movement prevention

: minimizing implicit trust and reinforcing lateral movement prevention Real-time threat intelligence: leveraging global insights to anticipate and neutralize emerging threats before they impact critical systems





The Check Point Infinity Platform for Government is recognized by analyst firms as an industry leader. Check Point was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025. Harmony Email & Collaboration was recently recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the 2025 GigaOm Radar Anti-Phishing report. Furthermore, Check Point’s Hybrid Mesh Firewall was acknowledged as a Leader by both Gartner and IDC.

As a FedRAMP-authorized provider, Check Point now appears in the FedRAMP Marketplace, making its solutions more easily discoverable and procurement-ready by federal mission owners.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

