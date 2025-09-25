Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market Size to Worth USD 313.44 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific fertilizers market size was valued at USD 168.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 313.44 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.39% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the rising food demand due to population growth in Asia Pacific is driving increased fertilizer consumption for higher crop yields.

Asia Pacific Fertilizers Overview

Asia Pacific fertilizers market is growing steadily, driven by rising food demand, shrinking arable land, and adoption of modern farming practices. China lead the market, while ASEAN countries are emerging as high growth areas. Nitrogen fertilizers and cereals and grains dominate, whereas specialty fertilizers and horticulture crops are expanding rapidly. Soil application and solid forms remain prevalent, though fertigation and liquid fertilizers are gaining momentum. Smallholder farmers and agri-retailers hold a major share, while commercial farming and online channels are set for faster growth, supported by sustainability initiatives and precision agriculture trends.

Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market Report Highlights

China held approximately a 40% share in the Asia Pacific fertilizers market in 2024 due to the strong presence of the agriculture sector.

By nutrient, the nitrogenous segment held approximately a 45% share in the market in 2024 due to the need for maximizing crop productivity.

By crop type, the cereals & grains segment held approximately a 55% share in the market in 2024 due to the growing consumption of staple foods.

By application method, the soil application/broadcasting segment held approximately a 65% share in the market in 2024 due to the growing cultivation of various crops.

By form, the solid/granular/prilled segment held approximately an 80% share in the market in 2024 due to the ease of handling.

By end user, the smallholder farmers segment held approximately a 60% share in the market in 2024 due to the strong focus on improving agricultural output.

By distribution, the agri-input retailers/dealers segment held approximately a 58% share in the Asia Pacific fertilizers market in 2024 due to being a trusted information source.



Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 179.49 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 313.44 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.39% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2020 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Nutrient/Product Type, By Crop Type, By Application Method, By Form, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Country Key companies profiled Sinochem Group , Sinofert Holdings Limited , Coromandel International Limited , Lee Kun Kee Group , Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. , Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited , Hanfeng Evergreen Inc. , Tata Chemicals Ltd. , Multiplex Group , Camson Bio Technologies Limited , Wengfu Group , Luxi Chemical Group , China BlueChemical Ltd. Sichuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

For more information, visit the Towards Chemical and Materials website or email the team at sales@towardschemandmaterials.com | +1 804 441 9344

How Does AI Influence The Growth Of Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market In 2025?

In 2025, AI is positioned to significantly influence the growth of the Asia Pacific Fertilizers market by improving both productivity and sustainability. AI driven tools and models are nutrient requirements, thereby reducing waste and environmental damage while maintaining or increasing yields. For example, AI enabled models can optimize fertilization timing, blend nutrients better, and suggest improvements in tillage to cut down ammonia emissions significantly in Asia. Governments and aggrotech companies are also deploying image recognition and digital advisory tools to support smallholder farmers with real time fertilization advice, helping them use inputs more efficiently and cost effectively, overall, these AI integrations help lower input costs, improve nutrient use efficiency, support regulatory and sustainability goals, and drive market expansion as farmers seek smarter, data driven fertilizer solutions.

What Are The Major Trends In Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market?

Growing adoption of precision agriculture, driven by technological like sensors, GIS, and drones, is pushing more efficient fertilizer application.

Increasing shift toward specialty, organic, and sustainable fertilizers as awareness rises about environmental impacts and nutrient efficiency.

Rising demand for liquid fertilizers and foliar or fertigartion application methods, to meet needs for rapid nutrient uptake and water conserving practices.

Expansion in high value crops like fruits and vegetables, and growth in horticulture and protected cultivation, reflecting changing diets and farm income potentials.

Growth of modern distribution channels, especially online marketplaces and e-commerce platforms, enhancing accessibility and offering more product variety to farmers.



Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market Growth Factors

Can AI Powered Tools Help Smallholder Farmers Optimize Fertilizer Use?

Smallholder farmers in Asia are increasingly being supported by AI based weather forecasting, soil mapping, and nutrient recommendation tools. These tools allow farmers to apply fertilizers more precisely reducing waste from over application, cutting input costs, and improving yields under climate variability. This trend strengthens demand for fertilizers that are compatible with precision tech methods (e.g. products that respond well to variable rates) and stimulates growth in the fertilizers markets as farmers seek smarter, more efficient inputs.

What Role Does Innovation In Crop Input R&D Play In Fertilizer Evolution?

AI is accelerating innovation in crop inputs by speeding up the discovery of new modes of action, novel active ingredients, and optimized formulations. This allows fertilizer producers to develop advanced and specialty fertilizers (such as slow release, bio fertilizers, or fortified blends) more quickly and cost effectively. As these innovative fertilizers address environmental concerns (e.g. reducing runoff, improving nutrient use efficiency), they attract regulatory support and farmer interest, boosting overall market growth.

Market Opportunity

Could Battery Grade Aluminium Foil For Energy Storage Open New Demand Streams?

Limitations In the Green Cement Market

Rising raw material and energy costs- dependence on imports of natural gas, phosphate rock, and potash exposes the market to price volatility, increasing production costs and reducing affordability for farmers.

Environmental and regulatory pressures- overuse of chemical fertilizers has led to soil degradation, water pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in stricter regulations and a push toward sustainable alternatives.

Why Is Special About China In The Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market?

China segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024. China dominates the region’s fertilizers market because of its large cultivation of staple crops like corn, rice, and wheat, coupled with strong government backing for food security, modernisation of agriculture, and increased use of specialty fertilizers.

Why Is ASEAN Considered A Fast Growing Region for Fertilizers In Asia Pacific?

ASEAN is experiencing rapid growth in fertilizer demand sue to rising population and food needs, expansion of higher value crops such as fruits, vegetables, and cash crops, and increasing modernization of farming practices including precision agriculture support by government policies.

Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market Segmental Insights

Nutrient Insights

Why Do Nitrogenous Segment Dominated The Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market In 2024?

The nitrogenous segment dominated the market in 2024. Farmers across the Asia Pacific region rely heavily on om nitrogen to boost leaf development and crop yields, especially for cereals and grains that form staple diets. Their wide availability and effectiveness ensure that nitrogen based fertilizers remain central to farming practices. Strong demand for urea and other nitrogen products reflects their importance in supporting regional food security.

The specialty fertilizers segment is projected to experience the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Farmers are becoming more aware of the benefits of slow release, water soluble, and micronutrient enriched fertilizers that minimize waste and improve crop quality. Governments are also encouraging sustainable agricultural practices, which supports the adoption of specialty fertilizers. This shift marks a clear movement toward smarter, more efficient solutions in the fertilizer industry.

Crop Type Insights

Why Did The Cereal And Grains Segment Dominated The Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market In 2024?

The cereal and grains segment registered its dominance over the market in 2024. Crops such as rice, wheat, and maize require consistent fertilizer inputs to maintain high yields and ensure food security for growing populations. Governments prioritize these crops, often providing subsidies and policies to support their cultivation. As a result, cereals and grains remain the largest consumers of fertilizers in the regional market.

The fruits and vegetables segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. These crops require balanced and targeted nutrient applications, often using specialty fertilizers to improve quality and shelf life. Growing horticulture practices and the expansion of protected cultivation are also driving fertilizer demand in this segment. The combination of consumer trends and modern farming systems positions fruits and vegetables as the fastest growing crop type.

Application Insights

Why did Soil Application/Broadcasting Segment Dominated The Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market In 2024?

The soil application/broadcasting segment dominated the market in 2024. It allows farmers to apply fertilizers across large fields without specialized equipment, making it especially popular among smallholder farmers. This method remains a practical choice for staple crops, reinforcing its continued dominance in the region. Soil application or broadcasting dominates as the most common method because for its simplicity, affordability, and compatibility with traditional farming practices.

The fertigation/precision segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Fertigation and precision application are gaining popularity as farmers increasingly adopt modern technologies to conserve resources and improve efficiency. These methods allow fertilizers to be delivered directly to crops through irrigation systems or targeted application, reducing waste and enhancing nutrient uptake. Rising awareness about water conservation and climate smart agriculture practices is accelerating the adoption of precision methods across the region.

Form Insights

Why Are Solid/Granular/Prilled Segment Dominated The Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market?

The solid/granular/prilled segment maintained a leading position in the market in 2024, because they are easy to handle, store and apply in diverse farming conditions. Their controlled release properties and compatibility with soil application methods make them highly reliable for staple crops. Framers value their durability, effectiveness, and cost efficiency, ensuring their continued dominance in the fertilizer market.

The liquid segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Liquid fertilizers are expected to grow faster as they offer rapid nutrient absorption, precise application, and compatibility with modern irrigation systems. They are especially suitable for high value crops like fruits and vegetables, where quality and yield improvements are essential. Farmers adopting precision agriculture methods prefer liquid fertilizers, making them a key growth driver in the coming years.

End User Insights

Why Did Smallholder Farmers Segment Dominated The Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market In 2024?

The smallholder farmers segment captured dominant portion of the market in 2024. Smallholder farmers dominate fertilizer use because they represent the majority of the agricultural population in Asia Pacific. Fertilizers help them maximize yields on limited land, assuring better income and food security. Government subsidies and support programs also enhances access for smallholder farmers, reinforcing their role as the largest end users in the region.

The horticulture and protected cultivation segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Horticulture and protected cultivation are expanding quickly because of rising consumer demand for fruits, vegetables, and high value crops. Farmers are increasingly turning to greenhouse and controlled environments, which require specialized fertilizer applications for optimal results. This trend supports the growth of horticulture and protected farming as a key driver of fertilizer demand in the future.

Distribution Insights

Why Do Agri Input Retailer/Dealers Segment Dominate The Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market In 2024?

The agri input retailer/dealers segment held the leading position in the market in 2024. Agri input retailers and dealers dominate distribution because they are the most accessible and trusted sources for farmers. They provide fertilizers along with credit, advice, and awareness, making them an internal part of the rural supply chain. Their widespread presence across farming communicates ensures that fertilizers reach even remote areas, maintaining their dominance in the market.

The online/marketplace channel segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Online and marketplace platforms are expanding rapidly as farmers gain access to digital technologies and e-commerce solutions. These platforms offer convenience, competitive pricing, and a wider range of products compared to traditional channels. With growing digital adoption in rural areas, online distribution is becoming an increasingly attractive option for farmers in the region.

Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market Top Key Companies:

Sinochem Group

Sinofert Holdings Limited

Coromandel International Limited

Lee Kun Kee Group

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited

Hanfeng Evergreen Inc.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Multiplex Group

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Wengfu Group

Luxi Chemical Group

China BlueChemical Ltd.

Sichuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, BiOWISH Technologies partnered with Syngenta’s MAP in China to launch an BiOWiSH ® Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer (EEF) that uses proprietary microbial cultures coated or mixed with dry or liquid fertilizers. The product focuses on better nutrient uptake and improved soil health, aligning with sustainability policies around fertilizer use and low carbon emissions.

BiOWISH Technologies partnered with Syngenta’s MAP in China to launch an BiOWiSH Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer (EEF) that uses proprietary microbial cultures coated or mixed with dry or liquid fertilizers. The product focuses on better nutrient uptake and improved soil health, aligning with sustainability policies around fertilizer use and low carbon emissions. In July 2025, China’s temporary halt of specialty fertilizer exports to India has pushed Indian firms to source raw materials from Europe, Russia, and West Asia instead. This shift resulted in higher input costs and is prompting firms to explore more diversified, resilient supply chins.

Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market

By Nutrient/Product Type

Nitrogenous (Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonium Nitrate, CAN)

Phosphatic (DAP, MAP, TSP/SSP)

Potassic (MOP, SOP)

Specialty & Others (Water-Soluble NPK, Controlled/Slow-Release, Micronutrients, Biofertilizers)

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains (Rice, Wheat, Maize)

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Plantation & Cash Crops (Tea, Coffee, Sugarcane, Cotton, Rubber)

Others (Fodder, Horticulture Misc.)



By Application Method

Soil Application/Broadcasting

Fertigation (Drip/Sprinkler)

Foliar Application

Blends/Customized Fertilizer Application

By Form

Solid/Granular/Prilled

Liquid (Solutions, Suspensions)

By End User

Smallholder Farmers

Commercial/Corporate Farms & Grower Groups

Horticulture & Protected Cultivation (Greenhouses, Polyhouses)



By Distribution Channel

Agri-Input Retailers/Dealers

Cooperatives & Government Procurement Channels

Direct Institutional & Contract Sales

Online/Marketplace Platforms

By Region

China

India

ASEAN (Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, etc.)

Australia & New Zealand

Japan & South Korea

Rest of APAC (Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Others)

