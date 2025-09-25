Illumio Insights Featured as a Launch Partner on Microsoft Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the breach containment company, today announced that Illumio Insights is featured as a launch partner in the AI Apps and Agents category of the newly unified Microsoft Marketplace. Illumio Insights, the industry’s first cloud detection and response (CDR) solution powered by an AI security graph, is designed to help organizations detect and contain threats with speed and precision. Its availability in Microsoft Marketplace enables customers to easily discover, try, and deploy the solution as part of their broader AI-first transformation strategies.

“Illumio Insights in the Microsoft Marketplace is more than a product placement; it’s a shared commitment to helping organizations see risk clearly and act fast,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and Founder, Illumio. “Together with Microsoft, we’re enabling defenders with the visibility and control they need to contain threats before they spread, and building the resilience necessary to survive in today’s threat landscape.”

Illumio Insights, a core component of the Illumio Platform, transforms how security teams understand and respond to threats across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It delivers actionable insights by analyzing the Illumio AI security graph, delivering visibility and observability, prioritized threat intelligence, and enabling security teams to stop the spread of attacks before they become disasters.

“We're excited to have Illumio as an AI Apps and Agents category launch partner in our unified Microsoft Marketplace, our comprehensive catalog, where customers can quickly find, try, and buy relevant solutions,” said Cyril Belikoff, Vice President - Worldwide Azure and Industry Go-to-Market, Microsoft. “Illumio allows customers to experience the power of the AI security graph to identify and contain threats with one click.”

The Illumio Platform is the first cybersecurity platform purpose-built for breach containment. Illumio Insights empowers defenders to act instantly on emerging risks and reduce lateral movement, while Illumio Segmentation enforces containment boundaries to protect critical assets and enable rapid response. Together, they provide a unified approach to identifying risk, stopping lateral movement, and strengthening cyber resilience.

As a Microsoft Marketplace launch partner, Illumio provides Microsoft customers with a seamless and powerful AI-powered observability to achieve breach containment. Try Illumio Insights now on the Microsoft Marketplace. Or visit Illumio Insights to learn more.

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.



Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.

Contact : comms-team@illumio.com