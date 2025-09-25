Trust Wallet Launches Trust Moon, a Web3 Accelerator Supported by Binance, YZi Labs & AWS





Supported by leading partners, Trust Moon is designed to help ambitious projects launch and scale, while giving users early access to tomorrow’s biggest opportunities.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Wallet , the world’s leading self-custody Web3 wallet with over 210 million users, today announced the launch of Trust Moon , a Web3 accelerator designed to help ambitious projects launch, scale, and access the broader Binance ecosystem and beyond.

Supported by leading partners including Binance, YZi Labs, BNB Chain, Polygon, MoonPay, AWS and more, Trust Moon provides builders with unmatched growth opportunities, resources, and mentorship, while offering users and TWT holders early access and participation benefits.

Empowering Builders at Every Stage

Trust Moon is open to projects at all stages, from early ideas to scaling ventures. Selected projects gain:

Access to 210M+ Trust Wallet users and distribution opportunities across Trust Wallet’s platform, social channels, and community networks.



and distribution opportunities across Trust Wallet’s platform, social channels, and community networks. End-to-end growth activation through Launchpool, Quest, marketing campaigns, co-marketing initiatives, and direct user acquisition.



through Launchpool, Quest, marketing campaigns, co-marketing initiatives, and direct user acquisition. Funding opportunities through YZi Labs and other venture capital partners.



through YZi Labs and other venture capital partners. Mentorship and support from a network of partners covering strategy, growth, infrastructure, community, and more.

By integrating with the Binance ecosystem, Trust Moon projects may also gain visibility and support across Binance (via Binance Alpha), BNB Chain, and related programs. Including opportunities for funding from YZi (Binance) Labs, listing, and participation in the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program.

Early Access and Rewards for Users

Trust Moon gives Trust Wallet users and TWT holders a front-row seat to the next wave of Web3 innovation:

Early access to new dApps, tokens, and project launches.



to new dApps, tokens, and project launches. Exclusive rewards through Launchpool, Quest, airdrops, and trading incentives.



through Launchpool, Quest, airdrops, and trading incentives. TWT holder benefits including tiered loyalty perks, fee discounts, and priority participation.



including tiered loyalty perks, fee discounts, and priority participation. Community engagement via Trust Squad, giving users a direct role in shaping new projects while gaining hands-on Web3 experience.



What Makes Trust Moon Different

Most accelerators tie builders to a single ecosystem. Trust Moon is designed as a collective accelerator, giving projects access to a broad network of partners and resources. It helps projects bootstrap from every angle, combining infrastructure, user distribution, funding opportunities, and mentorship, while providing exposure to one of the largest Web3 user bases in the world.

As at September 25th, 2025, Trust Moon partners are: Binance, BNB Chain, YZi Labs, AWS, Moonpay, Polygon, Kiln, Cointelegraph Accelerator, BeInCrypto, ChainGPT Labs, MarketAcross, Blockbuilders, 50 Partners, Scrib3 and Tailored. Each partner contributes unique expertise, resources, and benefits that will accelerate chosen projects’ growth.

“Trust Moon transforms Trust Wallet’s reach into a launchpad for Web3 builders and communities,” said Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet. “By connecting innovative projects with users, partners, and resources, we’re helping accelerate growth and adoption across the entire Web3 ecosystem, while giving users early access to the next generation of projects. We’ve already seen how exposure to our 210M+ users can drive real growth, helping projects scale faster and reach global audiences.”

Proven Impact: Meet the First Moon Alumni

Even before launch, Trust Moon has already accelerated a select group of early projects. These Moon Alumni gained:

Onchain activity, user growth & engagement powered by integrations and campaigns

Brand exposure through in-wallet placements and partner channels

Listings & ecosystem recognition that elevated their trajectory





Trust Moon is here to take that momentum to the next level.





Applications Now Open

Trust Moon is accepting applications from builders across multiple categories, including; DeFi & Trading, Payments & Stablecoins, Gaming & SocialFi, Infrastructure, AI x Web3, and Blockchains. Projects are evaluated based on innovation, scalability, team expertise, sustainable business models, and robust tokenomics.

Apply with your project HERE

Partner with Trust Moon, fill in this FORM

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

For media enquiries, contact:

press@trustwallet.com

