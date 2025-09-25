ACMA & APLCM Announce 2025 Leadership and Physician Advisor Conference in Boston, MA—Featuring Keynote by Renowned Speaker Antonio Neves and Exclusive Opportunities for Physicians

Boston, MA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA) and the Association of Physician Leadership in Care Management (APLCM) are proud to host the 2025 Leadership and Physician Advisor Conference (LPAC), taking place November 12–14, 2025, in the vibrant and historic city of Boston, Massachusetts.

This premier event brings together health care leaders from across the country — including physician advisors, medical directors, chief medical officers, and care management executives — for three powerful days of leadership development, strategic insights, and peer collaboration.

Transformational Keynote with Antonio Neves

The 1-Day Method: Mastering Today in a Someday World

Antonio Neves — internationally renowned journalist, author, and success coach — will headline the conference with a keynote address designed to reframe how health care leaders approach productivity and resilience.

Following the devastating loss of his family home in the January 2025 California wildfires, Neves redefined what it means to make meaningful progress amidst chaos and change. His message is timely and deeply relevant to health care professionals navigating today’s demanding environments.

Key takeaways include how to:

Overcome overwhelm and digital distraction.

Improve productivity without increasing burnout.

Turn vision into action that directly impacts patient care.

Build resilient team cultures that thrive in uncertainty.

A Must-Attend Event for Physician Advisors

The 2025 LPAC is uniquely tailored to physicians advancing their roles in care management and health system leadership. In addition to the main conference programming and up to 19.5 CME/CE credits, LPAC offers three exclusive, physician-focused experiences:

1. Physician Advisor Advanced Skills Workshop

November 12 (Pre-Conference Add-On)

Gain deeper insights into the physician advisor role with a full-day intensive workshop. Topics include regulatory guidance, performance metrics, real-world case analysis, and strategies for cross-functional integration.

2. Physician Immersive Program

November 12 (Pre-Conference Add-On)

Engage in high-impact, interactive sessions focused on overcoming discharge delays, improving level-of-care determinations, and leveraging data to influence payer collaboration and ROI.

3. Onsite Care Management Physician Certification (CMPC) Exam

November 15 (Post-Conference Add-On)

Cap off your LPAC experience by earning the Care Management Physician Certification (CMPC) — a nationally recognized credential developed by APLCM to validate expertise in utilization management, transitions of care, documentation, and denial management.



New Sessions Highlight Provider-Payer Collaboration, ED Efficiency, and Physician Credentialing Opportunities



Featured Session: Health Plan–Provider Case Management Programs to Improve Outcomes

In response to mounting emergency department challenges, high admission rates, and ED boarding, this two-part session introduces the Care Without Delay (CWD) program — a leadership-driven initiative that improves throughput by identifying alternative dispositions and enabling real-time collaboration across care teams.

Attendees will learn how to:

Reduce ED strain and patient boarding times

Drive operational efficiency through care coordination

Enhance provider-payer collaboration while reducing administrative burden

Apply actionable, peer-driven strategies to improve patient outcomes across settings

These sessions, relevant for both health plan executives and physician leaders, offer practical tools and innovation frameworks to strengthen care transitions, reduce denials, and improve quality metrics.

Secure Your Spot Today — Registration is Open

Join your peers in Boston to elevate your leadership, sharpen your skills, and return equipped to lead change in your organization.



Whether you're a physician advisor, health plan executive, or a care management leader, LPAC offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to sharpen your strategy, collaborate with peers, and drive meaningful change across the continuum of care.

Register now

