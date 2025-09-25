Influenza Vaccine Market Size to Cross USD 16.73 billion by 2034 at 7.02% CAGR

Ottawa, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global influenza vaccine market size was valued at USD 8.49 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 16.73 billion by 2034, rising at a 7.02% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the growing incidence of the infection and demand for vaccines, with growing awareness among the population fueling the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America led the influenza vaccine market share by 53% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By vaccine type, the inactivated vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By vaccine type, the live attenuated vaccine segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.

By indication, the quadrivalent segment was dominant in the influenza vaccine market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By indication, the trivalent segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market over the coming years.

By age group, the adult segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

By age group, the pediatric segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate between 2025 and 2034.

By route of administration, the injection segment held the major share of the market in 2024.

By route of administration, the nasal spray segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe.

By distribution, the hospitals and pharmacies segment was dominant in the influenza vaccine market in 2024.

By distribution, the government and institutional segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Influenza is a contagious viral infection that targets both the upper and lower respiratory systems. It is characterized by symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, general fatigue, and discomfort in the head and abdomen. The increasing number of severe influenza cases, particularly among children, is driving market growth.

The Global Influenza Program's emphasis on vaccination as a preventive measure is also driving this expansion. Combination vaccines, which protect against various strains of viruses, are gaining popularity due to their convenience and effectiveness. Additionally, the emergence of mRNA vaccines, which use advanced technology to create a stronger immune response, is a promising development in the market.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Influenza Vaccine Market?

There's a major growth opportunity in the influenza vaccine market, fueled by growing public awareness of health issues, seasonal outbreaks, government backing, and tech advances like mRNA and needle-free vaccines. Key areas for opportunity include focusing on vulnerable groups like seniors and kids, creating combination vaccines, investing in innovative delivery methods such as nasal sprays, and entering emerging Asian markets. The ongoing threat of seasonal outbreaks and epidemics, which cause millions of severe cases and thousands of deaths each year, drives demand for vaccines. Government-led immunization programs and support from groups like the World Health Organization (WHO) are propelling the market forward.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Influenza Vaccine Market?

Focus on Quadrivalent and High-Dose Vaccines:

The trend is towards quadrivalent vaccines, which protect against four influenza virus strains, and high-dose vaccines, particularly for adults.



Development of Advanced Vaccines:

Research is expanding into new technologies, including the development of mRNA vaccines and cold-adapted vaccines for children, to enhance efficacy and safety.



Digital Health Integration:

The integration of digital tools like electronic health records and mobile apps is improving vaccine tracking, management, and program effectiveness.



Expansion to Underserved Areas:

Efforts are being made to extend vaccination programs to rural and underserved populations to improve public health outcomes.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Influenza Vaccine Market?

Key challenges in the flu vaccine market include the virus's ability to change, which can lead to vaccines being less effective; complex production processes with long timelines, a reliance on traditional egg-based systems, and weaknesses in the supply chain; hesitation to get vaccinated and low public awareness, particularly among adults; and unequal access to vaccines worldwide due to limited production capacity and gaps in distribution. The flu virus constantly evolves (through antigenic drift and shift), requiring yearly updates to vaccines, whose effectiveness depends on how well the selected strains match those currently circulating.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Influenza Vaccine Market in 2024?

North America led the influenza vaccine market share by 53% in 2024. North America leads the influenza vaccine market due to robust healthcare infrastructure, strong government vaccination initiatives, and high awareness among the population. The US plays a central role, with annual vaccination campaigns strongly promoted by the CDC and supported by pharmacies, hospitals, and private providers. Canada also maintains high vaccination coverage through publicly funded programs. Advanced distribution systems, widespread acceptance, and continuous innovation by vaccine manufacturers ensure that North America remains a dominant market for influenza vaccines.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Influenza Vaccine Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in influenza vaccine adoption, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness, and government-backed immunization initiatives. Countries like Japan and Australia have established seasonal flu vaccination programs, while China and India are expanding access through public health efforts. Growing populations, urbanization, and a higher prevalence of seasonal flu cases contribute to demand. Additionally, local manufacturing and partnerships with global vaccine providers are helping reduce costs, making vaccines more accessible in emerging economies.

Segmental Insights

By vaccine type,

The inactivated vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Inactivated influenza vaccines hold the largest share in the global market as they are safe, stable, and widely recommended for diverse age groups. These vaccines use killed virus particles, eliminating the risk of causing infection while still triggering a strong immune response. They are delivered primarily via intramuscular injection and are favored for high-risk populations such as the elderly, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses. Government immunization programs and seasonal vaccination drives continue to drive the adoption of inactivated vaccines globally.

The live attenuated vaccine segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period. Live attenuated influenza vaccines are gaining attention for their ability to provide broader and longer-lasting immunity. Administered mainly as a nasal spray, these vaccines use weakened virus strains to mimic natural infection and induce a stronger immune response. They are particularly popular among pediatric populations due to needle-free administration. While their use is limited in immunocompromised individuals, ongoing research and expanded approvals in various regions are expected to boost demand. Convenience and enhanced immune response remain their key growth drivers.

By indication,

The quadrivalent segment was dominant in the influenza vaccine market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Quadrivalent influenza vaccines dominate the market as they provide protection against four different flu virus strains two influenza A and two influenza B. Their broader coverage compared to trivalent formulations makes them the preferred choice among healthcare providers. Governments and public health authorities also increasingly recommend quadrivalent vaccines to reduce the risk of mismatched strains during seasonal outbreaks. With rising flu incidences and evolving virus strains, the demand for quadrivalent vaccines is expected to continue growing across adult and pediatric groups.

The trivalent segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market over the coming years. Trivalent influenza vaccines protect against three flu strains and have been a longstanding standard in seasonal immunization. Though gradually being replaced by quadrivalent vaccines, they still hold a considerable market share due to affordability and availability in many regions. Trivalent formulations remain a reliable option in low- and middle-income countries where vaccination costs are a key consideration. Additionally, they continue to play a role in global immunization programs, particularly in areas with stable and predictable seasonal influenza patterns.

By age group,

The adult segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024. The adult population forms the largest consumer base for influenza vaccines, particularly individuals over 65 years who are at higher risk of severe flu complications. Workplace vaccination programs, government campaigns, and rising health awareness have also contributed to adult immunization uptake. In high-income countries, annual flu shots are strongly encouraged for adults, while middle-income nations are expanding their programs to cover working populations. This growing emphasis on preventive healthcare drives consistent demand for influenza vaccines in adult groups.

The pediatric segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate between 2025 and 2034. Pediatric vaccination against influenza is crucial, as children are more vulnerable to severe infections and play a key role in community transmission. The availability of child-friendly options, including live attenuated nasal spray vaccines, has boosted acceptance among parents. Government and school-based immunization programs also significantly support this segment. Increasing awareness of pediatric health and prevention, coupled with recommendations by global health agencies, ensures steady demand. Pediatric influenza vaccines are also vital in reducing hospitalization rates during seasonal flu outbreaks.

By route of administration,

The injection segment held the major share of the market in 2024. Intramuscular injection is the most widely used route for influenza vaccine administration, ensuring strong immune responses and reliable dosing. Inactivated vaccines are primarily delivered through this method, making it the standard across hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. Injection-based vaccines are trusted for all age groups and are integral to large-scale immunization campaigns. While needle phobia and pain remain limitations, high safety and efficacy levels ensure injections remain the dominant delivery route in influenza vaccination programs globally.

The nasal spray segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe. Nasal spray vaccines offer a needle-free, convenient alternative, particularly appealing for children and individuals with needle aversion. These vaccines, based on live attenuated formulations, mimic natural infection pathways and provide strong mucosal immunity. Although their use is restricted to certain populations, such as pregnant women or immunocompromised individuals, their growing adoption in pediatric care strengthens their market presence. The convenience of administration in mass vaccination programs further supports demand, making nasal sprays a key growth area within influenza vaccines.

By distribution,

The hospitals and pharmacies segment was dominant in the influenza vaccine market in 2024. Hospitals and pharmacies serve as the primary distribution channels for influenza vaccines due to their accessibility and established infrastructure. Pharmacies play a growing role in vaccination programs, especially in North America and Europe, where walk-in flu shots are common. Hospitals remain crucial for high-risk populations and individuals requiring medical supervision. The combination of wide availability, convenience, and strong public health collaboration ensures that hospitals and pharmacies continue to dominate vaccine distribution globally.

The government and institutional segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Government and institutional distribution channels are critical in expanding influenza vaccination coverage, especially in low- and middle-income countries. National immunization programs, school-based campaigns, and workplace vaccination drives ensure broad access to seasonal flu shots. These channels are supported by subsidies, public health initiatives, and collaborations with vaccine manufacturers. In many regions, governments procure bulk supplies to distribute free or at subsidized rates, ensuring equitable access and boosting overall immunization rates during seasonal influenza outbreaks.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency recommended approving two vaccines for active immunization against the H5N1 strain of the influenza A virus responsible for avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

In March 2024, Cadila Pharmaceuticals in India introduced the Cadiflu Tetra Vaccine, an advanced quadrivalent influenza vaccine approved by the DCGI for both adults and children. Designed to target four influenza strains (A and B subtypes), the vaccine utilizes proprietary nanoparticle technology to replicate the virus’s structure without including its genetic material.

Influenza Vaccine Market Key Players List

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

CSL Limited

BIKEN Co., Ltd.

Abbott

SINOVAC

Viatris Inc.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Segments Covered in The Report

By Vaccine Type

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

By Indication

Quadrivalent

Trivalent

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

By Route of Administration

Injection

Nasal Spray

By Distribution

Hospitals & Pharmacies

Government & Institutional Supply

Other



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





