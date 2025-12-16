Automation Trends in Cartoning Machines Market (2025-2035)

Ottawa, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cartoning machines market size was recorded at USD 8.72 billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase to USD 13.58 billion in 2034, as per findings from a study published by Towards Packaging. The cartoning machines market is growing steadily as manufacturers seek faster, automated, and more reliable packaging solutions across the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors. The demand for flexible and compact machines is rising, driven by increasing product variety and stringent quality standards.

What are Cartoning Machines?

The cartoning machines market is being driven by rising automation across packaging lines, growing demand for high-speed operations, and the need for consistent, secure, and visually appealing carton packaging across industries. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting these systems to reduce labor dependency and improve efficiency. Cartoning machines are automated equipment designed to form, fill, and seal cartons in either end-load or top-load formats.

They handle various product types ranging from food items and pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, ensuring accurate placement, uniform sealing, and enhanced protection during transport. Their ability to work with different carton styles and integrate seamlessly with upstream processes makes them essential in modern packaging environments. Asia Pacific will dominate the market due to rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing bases, and heightened investment in automated packaging lines.

Private Industry Investments for Cartoning Machines:

PAG's acquisition of Manjushree Technopack: In one of the key deals in the industrial sector, PAG acquired Manjushree Technopack for $1 billion, which represents a major private equity (PE) buyout in the packaging space. Blackstone's acquisition of Piramal Glass: Blackstone made a $1 billion acquisition of Piramal Glass, another significant buyout that highlights strong private investment interest in the packaging industry. SIG's investment in plant expansion: SIG is investing an additional €40 million in the second phase of its plant expansion in India, increasing total investment there to €130 million to meet the growing demand for packaging and filling solutions. Industrifonden's investment in Yangi: Industrifonden and other investors participated in a $11.7 million Series A funding round for Yangi, a company focused on sustainable packaging solutions. Massman's acquisition of ADCO Manufacturing: Massman acquired ADCO Manufacturing in March 2025, a strategic business acquisition to expand product offerings in automated packaging solutions, including cartoning.





What are the Latest Key Trends in the Cartoning Machines Market?

1. Industry 4.0 and Smart Automation:

Cartoning machines are increasingly integrated with IoT sensors, AI analytics, and real-time monitoring systems. These technologies enable predictive maintenance, minimize downtime, and improve operational efficiency by providing actionable insights, remote diagnostics, and autonomous adjustments during production.

2. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging:

Manufacturers are adapting cartoning systems to handle recyclable, biodegradable, and reduced-material cartons in response to environmental regulations and consumer demand for greener packaging. These machines enhance energy efficiency and reduce waste throughout the packaging lifecycle.

3. Customization and Turnkey Solutions:

There is a growing preference for turnkey and customizable cartoning solutions that streamline production flow, support OEE enhancements, and allow rapid changeovers between formats. This trend helps manufacturers optimize efficiency, reduce errors, and tailor equipment to specific product needs.

4. Robotics and Advanced Automation:

Robotics integration, such as vision-guided pick-and-place systems and collaborative robots, boosts speed, precision, and flexibility. These automated components reduce reliance on manual labour, improve handling of diverse products, and support complex packaging requirements.

5. Flexible and Multi-Format Machines:

Demand is rising for cartoning machines that can quickly adapt to varied carton sizes, shapes, and SKUs. Machines with modular designs, fast changeover capabilities, and support for diverse packaging formats help manufacturers respond to SKU proliferation and dynamic market needs.

6. Compact and Space-Efficient Designs:

Compact cartoning machines are being developed to fit smaller production spaces while delivering high performance. These designs appeal to manufacturers focused on optimizing floor space without sacrificing output, especially in fast-growing e-commerce and FMCG sectors.

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Cartoning Machines Industry?

The market is driven by increasing demand for automation and high-speed packaging across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Rising need for product safety, consistent quality, and attractive packaging, combined with labor cost reduction and efficiency improvements, encourages adoption. Additionally, growing e-commerce, regulatory compliance, and emphasis on sustainable, recyclable cartons further propel the market’s expansion and technological advancements.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in the Cartoning Machines Market?

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to its rapidly expanding manufacturing base, strong growth in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods industries, and increasing adoption of automated packaging technologies. Rising investments in industrial automation, availability of cost-effective production facilities, and supportive government initiatives for manufacturing modernization further strengthen the region’s leadership in advanced cartoning solutions.

China Cartoning Machines Market Trends

China leads the Asia-Pacific market due to its extensive manufacturing ecosystem, strong presence of packaging machinery producers, and continuous investments in automation across food, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods sectors. Its large-scale production capacity, competitive labor and component costs, and government support for industrial upgrading further enhance China’s dominance in adopting and exporting advanced cartoning technologies.

How is the opportunity in the Rise of Europe in the Cartoning Machines Industry?

Europe is the fastest-growing region due to strong advancements in packaging automation, rising demand for sustainable carton solutions, and rapid modernization of food, beverage, and pharmaceutical manufacturing lines. The region’s strict quality standards and increasing investments in smart, flexible cartoning technologies further accelerate adoption across diverse industrial sectors.

The UK Cartoning Machines Market Trends

The UK dominates the Europe market due to its advanced packaging industry, strong presence of pharmaceutical and FMCG manufacturers, and rapid adoption of automated, high-efficiency equipment. The country’s strict packaging standards, focus on sustainable carton solutions, and continuous investments in modernizing production lines further strengthen its leadership within the regional market.

How Big is the Success of the North America Cartoning Machines Industry?

North America is growing at a notable rate in the market due to rising demand for advanced, automated packaging systems across pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, and personal care industries. Strong regulatory focus on packaging quality, rapid adoption of smart and robotic technologies, and continuous investments in modernizing production lines accelerate growth. Additionally, the region’s thriving e-commerce sector boosts the need for efficient, high-speed cartoning solutions.

U.S. Cartoning Machines Market Trends

The U.S. dominates the North America market due to its advanced manufacturing infrastructure, strong presence of leading packaging technology providers, and high adoption of automation across food, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods sectors. Strict regulatory standards, continuous investment in production modernization, and a robust e-commerce ecosystem further drive demand for efficient and high-precision cartoning solutions in the country.

How Crucial is the Role of Latin America in the Cartoning Machines Industry?

Latin America is growing at a considerable rate in the market due to expanding food, beverage, and pharmaceutical production, alongside increasing adoption of automated packaging to enhance efficiency and product safety. Rising investments in manufacturing modernization, growing consumer goods demand, and improving industrial infrastructure further support the region’s steady shift toward advanced cartoning technologies.

How Big is the Opportunity for the Growth of the Middle East and Africa Cartoning Machines Industry?

The Middle East and Africa present strong growth opportunities in the market due to expanding food, beverage, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, supported by rising urbanization and consumer demand for packaged goods. Ongoing investments in industrial automation, improvements in production infrastructure, and government initiatives to develop local manufacturing capacity further enhance the region’s potential for advanced cartoning solutions.

Segment Outlook

Machine Type Insights

What made the Vertical Segment Dominant in the Cartoning Machines Market in 2024?

The vertical segment dominates the market because it efficiently handles lightweight, free-flowing, or fragile products such as powders, sachets, and small food items. Its compact footprint, faster changeover capability, and smooth product feeding make it ideal for high-speed operations. Additionally, strong adoption in food and pharmaceutical packaging strengthens its leadership due to reliability, hygiene, and cost-effective performance.

The horizontal segment is the fastest-growing machine type as it excels in packaging larger, rigid, or uniquely shaped products across food, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors. Its ability to support high-speed end-load operations, seamless integration with robotic pick-and-place systems, and flexibility for diverse carton styles drives strong adoption. Growing demand for premium, secure packaging further accelerates its rapid market expansion.

Packaging Material Insights

How the Paperboard Dominated the Cartoning Machines Market in 2024?

The paperboard segment dominates the packaging material category because it is lightweight, cost-effective, and easily customizable for branding, making it ideal for high-volume consumer goods packaging. Its recyclability and alignment with global sustainability goals strengthen its preference across industries. Additionally, paperboard offers excellent printability, product protection, and compatibility with both vertical and horizontal cartoning machines, driving widespread adoption.

The corrugated fiberboard segment is the fastest-growing because it offers superior strength, durability, and shock resistance, making it ideal for heavier or fragile products and for shipping-ready packaging. Its rising use in e-commerce, logistics, and bulk packaging boosts demand. Additionally, corrugated fiberboard supports sustainable packaging goals and works efficiently with advanced cartoning machines designed for larger, protective carton formats.

End User Insights

What made the Food & Beverages Segment Dominant in the Cartoning Machines Market in 2024?

The food and beverages segment dominates the market due to high demand for automated, hygienic, and efficient packaging of products like snacks, confectionery, dairy, and beverages. Rapid product diversification, strict safety and quality regulations, and the need for attractive, durable packaging drive adoption. Cartoning machines ensure speed, consistency, and minimal product damage, making them essential in this sector.

The pharmaceuticals segment is the fastest-growing end-user segment after food and beverages in the market. Growth is driven by rising demand for safe, tamper-evident, and compliant packaging, increasing production of prescription and over-the-counter medicines, and the need for precise, high-speed cartoning of tablets, capsules, vials, and syringes to meet regulatory standards and ensure patient safety.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Cartoning Machines Industry

In July 2025, Omori showcased its latest cartoning and packaging systems at JAPAN PACK 2025, focusing on productivity enhancement and digital transformation tailored for the food and pharmaceutical sectors, reinforcing high-efficiency automated solutions.

In July 2025, Romaco launched the Noack N 760 at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and PPMA Birmingham. This machine supports eco-friendly PET mono-material blister packaging with reduced carbon footprint , highlighting sustainability trends in cartoning for pharmaceuticals.

Romaco launched the Noack N 760 at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and PPMA Birmingham. This , highlighting sustainability trends in cartoning for pharmaceuticals. In February 2025, Syntegon unveiled the Kliklok ACC (Advanced Carton Closer) at PACK EXPO Southeast (March 10–12). This high-speed carton sealing machine handles up to 200 cartons per minute with servo-driven alignment, tool-free changeovers, and flexible format handling for diverse packaging needs.





Top Companies in the Global Cartoning Machines Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

Warade PackTech Private Limited: Offers vertical and horizontal motion cartoning solutions for diverse industries like food and pharma.

Offers vertical and horizontal motion cartoning solutions for diverse industries like food and pharma. Creative Packaging System: Provides cartoning machines tailored to meet various industrial packaging requirements.

Provides cartoning machines tailored to meet various industrial packaging requirements. Harikrushna Machines Private Limited: Manufactures customized cartoning solutions designed to meet specific customer needs and international standards.

Manufactures customized cartoning solutions designed to meet specific customer needs and international standards. Aarvee PHARMA Machinery: Specializes in manufacturing high-speed, automatic horizontal cartoning machines for pharmaceutical applications.

Specializes in manufacturing high-speed, automatic horizontal cartoning machines for pharmaceutical applications. Durva Machinery: A manufacturer of various packaging equipment, including general cartoning machines for different sectors.

A manufacturer of various packaging equipment, including general cartoning machines for different sectors. Jet Pack Machines Private Limited: Produces automatic horizontal cartoning machines suitable for packaging food, cosmetics, and pharma products at high speeds.

Produces automatic horizontal cartoning machines suitable for packaging food, cosmetics, and pharma products at high speeds. Marchesini Group: Offers advanced cartoning systems as part of complete packaging lines for pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries internationally.

Offers advanced cartoning systems as part of complete packaging lines for pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries internationally. PAC Machinery Group: Provides packaging equipment and solutions that cover various cartoning applications for different product types.

Tier 2:

Pactech Machinery LLP

SATV Industries

Unisource Packaging Private Limited

Barvaya Packaging Industries

Orpac Systems Private Limited

Sonus Pharma Machines

Parth Engineers & Consultant



Segment Covered in the Report

By Machine Type

Vertical

Horizontal

By Packaging Material

Paperboard

Corrugated Fiberboard

By End User

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

By Region

North America : U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

: South America : Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

: Europe: Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

: MEA: GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



