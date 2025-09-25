Westgate Resorts and Westgate Foundation to Honor 1,000 Military Families with Free Vacation During December 2025 Military Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts, the largest privately held timeshare and vacation experience company, is proud to announce the return of its highly-anticipated Military Weekend vacation giveaway, now entering its fourteenth year. This annual event stands as a powerful tribute to the brave, active-duty U.S. military members, veterans, and Gold Star families whose unwavering service and sacrifice have shaped the nation’s story.

Music and Activities Highlight the Three-Day Event

Scheduled for December 5-7, 2025 at the acclaimed Westgate Vacation Villas & Town Center Resort in Orlando, Westgate Resorts and Westgate Foundation will once again welcome 1,000 deserving military families for an unforgettable three-day, two-night getaway. This complimentary vacation package is designed to create lasting memories for families, honoring their courage and providing a well-deserved escape filled with festivities.

Throughout the weekend, guests will be treated to a vibrant array of experiences:

Live Entertainment: Enjoy festive seasonal offerings, interactive magic shows by Las Vegas Headlining Magician Jen Kramer, a historic vehicle demonstration, an outdoor concert featuring Paradigm Party Band, and much more!

Family-Focused Activities: Signature resort games, silent disco, an exciting field day and more fun for all ages.

Exclusive Resort Amenities: Attendees can enjoy access to the new Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience, water parks and pools, recreation centers, and dining at the heart of Orlando’s premier resort destination.



“We are deeply honored to continue our tradition of giving back to those who have given so much to our country,” said Jim Gissy, chief executive officer of Westgate Resorts. “Each Military Weekend reminds us of both the immense sacrifices and the enduring joy that these brave families bring to our community. Welcoming them is among the most meaningful experiences for our team, and it fills us with pride to see military families come together, forging memories that will last a lifetime.”

How to Register

Starting Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST, eligible active-duty U.S. military members, veterans, and Gold Star families are invited to enter the giveaway to receive one of 1,000 complimentary Orlando vacations. Participation is simple: visit WestgateSalutes.com and complete the online entry form. Vacations will be awarded strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. The submission window remains open until all available vacation packages have been claimed.

Eligibility & Participation Details

Open to active-duty military, veterans, and Gold Star families.

One vacation package per family; valid for December 5-7, 2025, for up to four guests. Room upgrades and extensions are available for an additional fee.

Entrants must provide proof of military service or Gold Star family status.

New participants are encouraged to register early. Previous recipients are also welcome to enter, continuing the spirit of community and recognition.

A Legacy of Gratitude: Westgate’s Ongoing Commitment

Since the inception of this initiative in 2013, Westgate Resorts has provided more than 29,000 complimentary vacations to America’s military heroes, reaffirming the company’s enduring dedication to recognizing service and sacrifice. The Westgate Foundation Military Weekend has grown into a signature event, uniting families from across the nation in celebration, camaraderie, and remembrance.

Westgate’s commitment extends far beyond this weekend. Through Westgate Foundation’s partnerships, they support veterans’ organizations, community outreach, and programs designed to ease the transition from military to civilian life. Through partnerships and philanthropy, Westgate strives to honor service members year-round.

Growth of Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts stands as the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and a leader among U.S. resort developers. Founded in 1982, Westgate is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and operates seven Orlando resorts—including the flagship Vacation Villas & Town Center Resort—and more than 60 resorts nationwide.

This year, the company announced a partnership with Choice Hotels®, created a new timeshare brand – VI Resorts by Westgate -- following the company’s 44 destination international expansion, opened River Country Water Park at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, and partnered with Chuck E. Cheese to create the one-of-a-kind Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience.

Connect & Learn More

To discover more about the Westgate Foundation Military Weekend and to register for the 2025 event, visit WestgateSalutes.com.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

