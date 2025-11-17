Chuck’s Arcade by Chuck E. Cheese Opens at the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier

Number one tourist attraction in Cocoa Beach is now home to an oceanfront game room featuring more than 50 arcade games



COCOA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced the grand opening of Chuck’s Arcade by Chuck E. Cheese, a vibrant new arcade and must-see destination for family fun on Florida’s Space Coast. Located at the iconic Cocoa Beach Pier, Chuck’s Arcade brings together the latest games and ocean views for an unforgettable experience by the ocean.





Chuck’s Arcade offers a dynamic mix of more than 50 next-gen games and claw machines, creating the ultimate entertainment hub for kids and adults alike. Whether you’re reliving childhood memories or discovering new adventures, this arcade promises hours of excitement in a scenic beachfront setting.

"The Cocoa Beach Pier has always been a place where families create lasting memories. Adding Chuck’s Arcade elevates that experience, blending the nostalgia of classic beachside arcades with the excitement of modern entertainment to the local community and the millions of cruise passengers who visit Port Canaveral each year,” said Jim Gissy, CEO of Westgate Resorts. “We’re thrilled to partner with Chuck E. Cheese to bring this unique attraction to one of Florida’s most beloved landmarks."

The new arcade location is the second in the partnership between Westgate Resorts and Chuck E. Cheese, following the opening of the highly acclaimed Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience at Westgate Vacation Villas and Town Center in Kissimmee, Fla.

"Chuck E. Cheese has spent decades mastering the arcade experience—it’s in our DNA,” said David McKillips, CEO of Chuck E. Cheese. “Chuck’s Arcade is a natural evolution—an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of games for the whole family."

Conveniently Located Near Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort

Just minutes from the award-winning Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort, Chuck’s Arcade offers guests the perfect combination of spacious accommodations and beachfront entertainment. Resort visitors can enjoy fully-equipped suites, a tropical water park, and direct access to the Pier, making it easy to transition from relaxing poolside to gaming seaside—all in one unforgettable vacation experience.

A Landmark with a Storied Past

Built in 1962 by local businessman Richard Stottler, the Cocoa Beach Pier—originally known as Canaveral Pier—has been a centerpiece of Florida’s Space Coast for over six decades. Stretching 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean, the Pier offered a front-row seat to historic rocket launches and became a hub for surfing culture. Over the years, it has welcomed legendary musicians, evolved into a premier dining and entertainment destination, and today draws more than one million visitors annually. In 2014, Westgate Resorts and Jim Gissy acquired the Pier, continuing its tradition as a world-class attraction for locals and tourists alike. Cocoa Beach Pier completed a multimillion dollar renovation in 2023 and features unique restaurants, retail experiences and bars for guests to enjoy world-class refreshments with breathtaking ocean views. Learn more at CocoaBeachPier.com.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

