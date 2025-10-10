Westgate Resorts Celebrates 500,000 Members in The World of Westgate Loyalty Program with Exclusive Travel Offer

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts, the largest privately held timeshare and vacation experience company, is proud to announce a WOW-worthy milestone: The World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program has officially surpassed 500,000 members since its inception in 2022. This achievement underscores the program’s rapid growth and the strong connection Westgate has built with its loyal guests across the country.





To celebrate this exciting milestone, Westgate Resorts is giving back to its WOW Members with an exclusive offer: 25% off the best available rates on new bookings.

“Reaching half a million members is a testament to the trust and enthusiasm our guests have for the Westgate experience,” said Jared Saft, Chief Business and Strategy Officer at Westgate Resorts. “The World of Westgate Loyalty program was designed to reward our guests for their loyalty, and this milestone is the perfect opportunity to thank them with a special offer that makes their next adventure even more rewarding.”

WOW Loyalty Program members get instant benefits and rewards the moment they join. The basic member level features up to 10% off rental nights at Westgate Resorts, up to 50% off resort and destination fees, 25% off Westgate Resorts water park admissions, and 10% off retail purchases.

WOW Members can take advantage of this limited-time discount when booking travel to Westgate’s most beloved destinations, including Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, and Gatlinburg, as well as exciting new properties through VI Resorts by Westgate. The program has recently expanded to include brand-new destinations in Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico, giving members even more opportunities to explore.

Guests can book their stays now through October 31, 2025, for travel dates available through December 18, 2026.

Westgate Resorts extends its gratitude to every WOW Member who has joined the loyalty family and looks forward to welcoming travelers back for unforgettable vacations.

More information on the WOW Loyalty Program can be found at westgateresorts.com/loyalty.

WOW Loyalty Members can book their next vacation this month on the Westgate rental website.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26a219f2-652d-4ab5-ab47-537c05676f3d