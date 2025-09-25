Bitget Wallet Joins Plasma Mainnet Launch to Advance Stablecoin Infrastructure





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has announced full native integration with the newly launched Plasma mainnet, becoming one of its official launch partners. Plasma is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically to support global stablecoin transactions and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Through the integration, Bitget Wallet users can now add the Plasma mainnet directly within the app, send and receive XPL, the network's native token, and connect to stablecoin-based DApps to stake USDT and access yield opportunities. Upcoming feature rollouts will include cross-chain USDT bridging and streamlined access to leading DeFi protocols such as Aave and Veda on Plasma.

Plasma is built to address growing demand for scalable, low-cost stablecoin infrastructure. It supports fee-free USDT transfers, custom gas token configurations, and privacy-enabled payments, all within an Ethereum-compatible framework. Backed by Tether, Bitfinex, and Founders Fund, Plasma has attracted nearly $3 billion in pre- and post-launch liquidity across DeFi integrations and exchange partnerships.

"As a launch partner for Plasma, Bitget Wallet is helping bring stablecoin-native infrastructure into the hands of everyday users," said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet. "This integration supports our broader mission to simplify digital asset use and expand access to efficient, low-cost crypto finance."

Bitget Wallet serves over 80 million users globally and supports more than 130 blockchains. Its integration with Plasma reflects a broader push among wallet providers to offer native support for stablecoin ecosystems that bridge payments, DeFi, and cross-chain liquidity.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

