Post-Quantum Cryptography Forum to Help Organizations Tackle PQC Migration

McLean, Va., and Bedford, Mass., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Post-Quantum Cryptography Coalition (PQCC) will hold its first Post-Quantum Cryptography Forum on October 27 at MITRE’s headquarters in McLean, Va. Under Chatham House Rule, the in-person-only forum will bring together leaders from industry and government to tackle the critical challenges of the PQC migration.

Attendees must register in advance, with registration closing on October 10.

With speakers from Arqit, Chelpis Quantum, GSK, IBM, MITRE, and PQSecure, sessions will explore:

The quantum computing threat timeline

Successful practices from early movers

Migration technical challenges

Inventory insights

Methods for evaluating PQC performance

Some case study presentations also include lessons learned in PQC migrations in the pharmaceutical industry, national defense, and semiconductors. As the closing keynoter, Dustin Moody, mathematician and PQC project lead, National Institute of Standards and Technology, will address the latest PQC updates from NIST.

Organizations or individuals that wish to participate in the coalition can visit PQCC.org or contact pqcc-registration-list@mitre.org.

About the Post-Quantum Cryptography Coalition

The PQCC is a global community of technologists, researchers, and cybersecurity experts dedicated to providing critical outreach and education to support PQC migration and to bolster efforts to establish and implement interoperable standards and technology. Founded by IBM Quantum, Microsoft, MITRE, PQShield, and SandboxAQ, the coalition brings together more than 125 leading contributors from diverse organizations working to secure the digital landscape.

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to driving solutions to our nation’s most pressing challenges. As a not-for-profit research and development organization, MITRE’s staff leverage our unique multi-sponsor vantage point, systems expertise, and innovative solutions to ensure the health, prosperity, and security of our nation.

