AbbVie’s Rinvoq Gains Early Traction in Giant Cell Arteritis Market, Expanding Options for Rheumatologists

EXTON, PA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rheumatologists report high satisfaction with AbbVie’s Rinvoq (upadacitinib) following its recent approval in giant cell arteritis (GCA), with the majority citing anticipated efficacy, steroid-sparing benefits, and convenient oral administration as central drivers of adoption. Nearly all specialists are aware of the approval, and 40% have already prescribed Rinvoq for GCA patients, an early adoption curve that compares favorably with the brand’s prior launches in ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis. Although often positioned in later lines of treatment, nearly half of current initiations are taking place in the first-line advanced therapy setting, underscoring the unmet need for effective oral alternatives. One rheumatologist emphasized, “It’s working well clinically, real world experience with my patients on it… they’re doing well on it.”

Despite the enthusiasm, safety and cost remain meaningful barriers. Physicians consistently point to cardiovascular and thromboembolic risks in older GCA patients, while also citing challenges related to Medicare coverage and out-of-pocket costs. Even so, the majority characterize Rinvoq’s overall risk-benefit profile as favorable, with more than half of respondents indicating they are extremely likely to recommend the therapy to colleagues. As one specialist explained, “One of the pros is that we use it in other autoimmune diseases, so it has an established efficacy and safety profile. And when it works with other diseases, it works fast. The cons of course are the concerns about DVT, CV events especially in older patients and obtaining Medicare coverage for older GCA patients.”

Rinvoq’s introduction is also beginning to shift perceptions around Genentech’s Actemra (tocilizumab), the long-standing leader in GCA. While Actemra continues to hold an advantage in patients with concomitant PMR and in overall safety perceptions, Rinvoq is rated higher on convenience, speed of onset, and patient preference for oral administration. Some rheumatologists are already considering Rinvoq earlier in the treatment pathway, with one noting, “We can choose Rinvoq as a first-line advanced therapy. [But] we don’t have much data yet to see if we can skip the steroids.”

Although Rinvoq has not been approved for polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR), its GCA launch has created halo effects in physician attitudes toward adjacent patient populations. One-quarter of rheumatologists strongly agree they anticipate increasing their off-label use of Rinvoq in PMR, particularly for patients who require steroid-sparing strategies and who lack suitable alternatives. Sanofi’s Kevzara (sarilumab), which gained approval in PMR in early 2023, remains the preferred advanced therapy for this indication. However, Rinvoq’s oral administration and JAK1 selectivity are seen as advantages for some patients.

Looking ahead, most rheumatologists foresee expanding their use of Rinvoq in GCA, projecting peak adoption could reach nearly one-third of patients once the product is fully established. As one physician summarized, “Obviously, [use is] going to increase, because we want to get more and more experience. So, whenever we get an opportunity… we are going to try more and more patients.”

Despite payer hurdles and lingering safety caution, early data suggest Rinvoq is on track to become a meaningful competitor in the underserved GCA market, while also potentially shaping treatment decisions in PMR. Spherix will continue to track the launch of Rinvoq in GCA on a monthly and quarterly basis throughout the first eighteen months of availability as part of the Launch Dynamix™ service.

