UCB’s Bimzelx Continues to Shift Biologic Treatment Patterns in Hidradenitis Suppurativa as Demand for Innovation Grows, According to Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from Spherix Global Insights shows that the Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment landscape is entering a period of accelerated change as dermatologists reassess biologic use based on real-world performance and ongoing unmet need. While therapeutic options have expanded, many patients with moderate-to-severe disease continue to experience suboptimal control, reinforcing demand for more effective and durable solutions.

Dermatologists project a near-term rebalancing of the biologic market away from AbbVie’s Humira and toward IL-17 therapies, with UCB’s Bimzelx positioned as the primary share gainer. Use of Novartis’ Cosentyx is expected to remain stable, supported by established familiarity and consistent performance perceptions. Reported patient outcomes increasingly favor Bimzelx over Humira and adalimumab biosimilars, contributing to growing confidence in IL-17s for higher-burden disease.

Despite these shifts, unmet need remains concentrated within large patient segments, particularly those with moderate-to-severe HS, obesity, and significant quality-of-life impairment. These groups account for the highest patient volumes and unmet-need ratings, sustaining opportunity for novel systemic and topical pipeline agents designed to address persistent treatment gaps.

Interest in JAK inhibitors continues to build as dermatologists look ahead to future treatment options. Oral and topical JAK therapies, led by AbbVie’s Rinvoq and Incyte’s Opzelura, generate strong future consideration, while several emerging mechanisms, including IL-α/1β, PDE4, TNF-OX40L, and BTK, are viewed as promising avenues for further innovation.

In parallel, weight management is gaining attention as a complementary consideration in HS care. Dermatologists estimate that more than half of HS patients may be candidates for GLP-1 therapy, yet current utilization remains low, highlighting a meaningful gap between perceived eligibility and real-world adoption.

Together, these findings point to a market that is consolidating around IL-17 therapies today while remaining highly receptive to future innovation. Persistent unmet need among high-burden patients continues to shape physician expectations and reinforces the potential for differentiated pipeline agents to drive the next phase of change in HS treatment.

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, hematology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, oncology, and ophthalmology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve by leveraging the insights of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.