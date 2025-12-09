Amid Escalating Market Investment, Physicians Forecast Rapid Uptake of Oral Semaglutide Upon Approval in Obesity, According to Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public interest in obesity treatments continues to intensify, driving unprecedented momentum across an increasingly competitive therapeutic landscape. In November, the FDA granted National Priority Vouchers, and thus expedited review, to Eli Lilly’s orforglipron and a high-dose formulation of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide). Shortly after, Novo Nordisk’s CEO Mike Doustdar signaled the company is “all in” on the forthcoming launch of oral semaglutide, emphasizing robust supply readiness ahead of the anticipated year-end FDA decision for the weight loss indication. The company also plans to submit CagriSema, a fixed-dose combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide, in the first half of 2026.

Findings from a recent Spherix obesity pipeline pulse study among primary care physicians (n=51) and endocrinologists (n=45) reveal that, despite the heightened public focus on obesity treatments, top-of-mind awareness of oral semaglutide’s upcoming approval remains limited. Only 14% of primary care physicians (PCPs) and 11% of endocrinologists report awareness of oral semaglutide in development for weight loss.

Despite tepid pre-approval awareness for obesity, physicians are already well acquainted with oral semaglutide, marketed as Rybelsus in type 2 diabetes. The majority of PCPs (73%) and endocrinologists (80%) report high levels of familiarity with the compound. This strong foundational knowledge appears to be fueling considerable enthusiasm for rapid adoption, as 88% of PCPs and 91% of endocrinologists expect to prescribe the therapy within the first six months of launch.

When asked to choose their preferred obesity compound in development among oral semaglutide, orforglipron and CagriSema, PCPs overwhelmingly select oral semaglutide as their favorite (71%). Their preference is driven primarily by familiarity with semaglutide and the appeal of an oral option. As one PCP noted, “I am more familiar with injectable semaglutide, so an oral preparation will be welcome.” Another added, “Semaglutide has been out for a long time, and I am familiar with its side effects and safety profile. Also, my needle-phobic patients would prefer an oral option over injections.”

Endocrinologists, in contrast, expressed a more balanced distribution of preferences, with 33% favoring oral semaglutide, 31% orforglipron, and 36% CagriSema. Support for oral semaglutide centers on its established track record and ease of administration. One endocrinologist shared, “Rybelsus (oral semaglutide for type 2 diabetes) has been available for years with good results.”

Given the strong pre-launch prescribing intentions, oral semaglutide is poised for swift market uptake upon FDA approval. Still, Novo Nordisk will need robust promotional efforts to counter currently low top-of-mind awareness and ensure prescribers are promptly informed of the approval once it occurs.

Spherix Global Insights will monitor the first 18 months of oral semaglutide’s launch in obesity, as well as the future launches of orforglipron and CagriSema through its Launch DynamixTM service. Additionally, Spherix will provide a comprehensive view of evolving physician perspectives and the broader obesity market landscape through its Market DynamixTM service in 2026.

