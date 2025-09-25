OSE Immunotherapeutics publie sa position de trésorerie au 30 juin 2025

OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports its Cash Position

as of June 30, 2025

Nantes, France, September 25, 2025, 6 p.m. CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) reports its cash position as of June 30, 2025. Due to the Company’s Annual General Meeting being rescheduled to September 30, 2025, and to allow shareholders to first approve 2024 financial statements, the full 2025 half-year interim financial results will be published on October 15, 2025.

Update on AbbVie Partnership related to ABBV-230

The Company initially expected the initiation of Phase 1 trial of ABBV-230 and the related milestone payment in late 2025. Based on current discussions with its partner, the Company now anticipates a delay in the development timeline.

As the Company has no control over the start of this trial, and in line with the principle of prudence, it has chosen to exclude from its current cash projections the related milestone payment from AbbVie.

Cash Position as of June 30, 2025

As of June 30, 2025, OSE Immunotherapeutics’ cash position totalled €41.6 million, compared to €64.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

The cash position includes cash, cash equivalents and fixed-term deposits classified as current and non-current financial assets. As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to €25.4 million while fixed-term deposits classified as current and non-current current-financial assets amounted to €16.2 million.

Based on current assumptions and available financial resources, the Company considers that its operations are funded until the beginning of Q4 2026. This cash runway includes a possible exercise of remaining warrants issued to the benefit of Vester Finance1 but no longer factors in any upcoming milestone from current partnerships. Should one of the anticipated milestones be received in 2026, the cash runway would be extended to at least Q1 2027, as previously communicated.

To extend its runway beyond 2026, the Company continues to evaluate several complementary options, including a potential new strategic partnership involving one of its proprietary assets, equity financing and restructuring of its existing debt in addition to potential milestone payments from current partnerships.

2025 Half-Year Interim Financial Results

Due to the rescheduling of the Company’s Annual General Meeting to September 30, 2025, and to allow shareholders to first approve the 2024 financial statements, the full 2025 half-year interim financial results will be published on October 15, 2025.

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I)

1 Retained assumption is a full exercise of the remaining 880,000 warrants by Vester Finance at an estimated price of €6.00 per share.

